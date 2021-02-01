Tribune editorial: BSC, UND launch new collaboration

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Bismarck State College and the University of North Dakota announced last week they are collaborating on a new engineering program that will allow students to earn a four-year engineering degree in Bismarck. Students will complete an associate degree from BSC then complete a bachelor’s degree in engineering through UND’s distance education program. BSC President Douglas Jensen said the collaboration makes it more convenient and cost-effective for students to earn an engineering degree and helps meet the workforce needs of the business community. The program starts in the fall and includes degrees in chemical, civil, electrical, petroleum and mechanical engineering.
Down
A proposal by some North Dakota lawmakers to terminate the state’s pandemic emergency order would put federal aid at risk, including food stamp funds. House Concurrent Resolution 3007 seeks to end the public health emergency order Gov. Doug Burgum signed last March. One consequence of removing the emergency order would be the loss of $2.8 million monthly in food stamp allocations to North Dakota households, The Associated Press reported last week. Mayors of Bismarck and Mandan are among those who oppose the resolution, which they say is a key component of the state and local response to the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers should reject the resolution.
Up
A firefighter challenge expected to draw 200 out-of-state competitors will be hosted in Bismarck this year, the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau announced last week. The Firefighter Combat Challenge 30th Anniversary Tour will be at the Bismarck Event Center on July 9 and 10. The competition simulates real-life situations encountered by firefighters. The bureau worked for the past couple of years to bring the event to Bismarck. Organizers say it will provide an outdoor family event following a year that saw many event cancellations.
Down
The Metro Area Narcotics Task Force arrested a man last week they say had 231 phony oxycodone pills in his Bismarck motel room. The pills were allegedly made with fentanyl, a potent and addictive opioid pain medication that is 50 times more potent than morphine and 1 ½ times more potent than oxycodone. The man told police he had sold 100 of these pills in Bismarck.