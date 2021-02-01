Tribune editorial: BSC, UND launch new collaboration

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Bismarck State College and the University of North Dakota announced last week they are collaborating on a new engineering program that will allow students to earn a four-year engineering degree in Bismarck. Students will complete an associate degree from BSC then complete a bachelor’s degree in engineering through UND’s distance education program. BSC President Douglas Jensen said the collaboration makes it more convenient and cost-effective for students to earn an engineering degree and helps meet the workforce needs of the business community. The program starts in the fall and includes degrees in chemical, civil, electrical, petroleum and mechanical engineering.

Down