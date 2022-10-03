Tribune editorial: BSC fall enrollment gain positive

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A lot of area residents might not realize it, but Bismarck State College is the third-largest of the 11 institutions in the North Dakota University System. It's smaller only than the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and North Dakota State University in Fargo. And BSC continues to grow and advance its polytechnic mission. Its official fall enrollment grew nearly 6.3% this year, approaching 3,800 students. BSC's polytechnic mandate from the state Board of Higher Education is to boost bachelor of applied science degrees to assist with state workforce development initiatives. The school added 24 programs this year. And President Doug Jensen says prospective students see the value of the polytechnic education model and how it benefits them.

Down

It’s disappointing that a miscommunication apparently led to a delay in hiring an outside firm to attempt to retrieve former Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s deleted emails. The Information Technology Department initially said the deleted emails could not be retrieved. But an investigation made public last week by State Auditor Josh Gallion and reporting by Forum News Service show that ITD did not bring in any outside firms to try to retrieve the emails. The department is now in the process of hiring a private firm, which is a necessary step. But the delay -- which is attributed to a miscommunication -- creates further suspicion among members of the public. The state needs to make every reasonable effort to salvage those emails and be transparent with the public about the process.

Up

Many North Dakotans have Scandinavian roots, and the annual Norsk Hostfest in Minot gives them a way to celebrate that heritage. The event also draws about 60,000 people each year and boosts the state's tourism industry. The event that's billed as the largest such festival in North America returned this year after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's another sign that even though the COVID-19 health threat continues, life is slowly returning to normal.

Down

The latest quarterly economic report from North Dakota State University indicates the outlook for the Bismarck metropolitan area is stuck in neutral. NDSU economics professor Jeremy Jackson says North Dakota's economy overall shows potential for growth despite the bleak national outlook, and he says the outlooks for the Fargo and Grand Forks metro areas are both positive. But not for the capital city. Total wages are expected to remain flat the rest of the year. Labor force growth appears to have peaked in the second quarter, with a slight decline predicted through the rest of 2022. And unemployment is expected to rise. Those aren't good signs, especially with the country as a whole possibly heading toward a recession.