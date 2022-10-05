Tribune editorial: Both leasing, email issues must be solved

The situation involving cost overruns at the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the deletion of emails of the former attorney general and his top deputy has gotten murkier in the last week.

It reinforces the Tribune editorial board’s call for the Legislature to pass stricter oversight rules for state agencies involved in leasing and remodeling projects.

State Auditor Josh Gallion outlined his investigative report to the Legislature’s audit committee last week. The committee turned the matter over to Attorney General Drew Wrigley for further investigation. Wrigley will hire an independent agency to conduct the investigation. He said the case will get priority.

The auditor’s report added to an already muddled situation. Former Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who died in January, and former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel were involved in the leasing and remodeling of a building at 1720 Burlington Drive in Bismarck.

The building was leased from Stealth Properties. Parkway Property Management co-owner C.J. Schorsch, who also is a Stealth owner, notified Seibel in June 2021 of cost overruns of nearly $1.8 million. The Attorney General’s Office last year used $1.4 million for its 2019-21 budget and rolled the remaining $400,000 into a new rental rate of the lease to cover the overrun. The lease is for 10 years.

The auditor’s report raised some new issues. Gallion said some payments for work were received without invoices. The report prompted legislators to raise questions about double-billing and trust.

The report also noted the difficulties the investigation had because Stenehjem’s and Seibel’s emails were deleted on the direction of Liz Brocker, Stenehjem’s spokeswoman, who later resigned.

The North Dakota Information Technology Department has said the emails couldn’t be recovered. However, the report said the department didn’t bring in any outside firms in an effort to retrieve the emails.

Gallion’s investigation found that a Microsoft employee told ITD that it was possible the emails could be retrieved. And Wrigley in July told ITD Deputy Chief Information Officer Greg Hoffman to hire an outside technology company to help with the search, reported Forum News Service. Hoffman apparently thought it was a suggestion, not an order. Wrigley can’t believe how he was misunderstood. ITD is now hiring Planet Technologies to help with the emails.

Another wrinkle in the situation: One of the owners of Stealth Properties is Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck. Dockter indicated he has a limited role in the daily operations of Frontier Contracting, a company that did work on the building and received payments without invoices. Docker said he plans to meet with Wrigley to resolve any issues.

Legislators aren’t barred from doing business with the state as private citizens. It’s legal, but it has raised questions in the past. Dockter also is one of the owners of two companies -- Parkway Property Management and Frontier Contracting -- used to work on the building’s remodeling.

It’s a mess that must be resolved. Whoever Wrigley hires needs to move quickly to conduct the investigation. ITD and Planet Technologies hopefully can recover all or some of the emails. It will benefit Dockter if he fully explains his role in the leasing and remodeling.

When the Legislature meets in January it needs to consider tougher oversight rules for state agencies and offices involved in leasing and building projects.

Finally, transparency is essential. The public needs to be told the results of the investigation and email search. There have been suggestions of a coverup; it’s time to put those fears to rest.