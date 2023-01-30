Tribune editorial: Book vending machines to serve rural areas

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota’s State Library is installing 10 book vending machines in communities that lack library services. The project is funded with over $913,000 of American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus aid. Each machine holds 228 items, a combination of adult and kids books. All North Dakota residents are eligible for a State Library card. Patrons will be able to scan their library card and select a book from the vending machine’s collection. The books also can be returned to the machines. The vending machines are a good alternative to bookmobiles because they don’t require staff to operate. The machines are expected to be operational at the end of March.

Down

The Bismarck City and Burleigh County commissions at times have overlapping interests, roles and expenses. But officials with the two jurisdictions don't always see eye to eye. And that's even the case with a proposed city-county committee to bridge communication gaps. The City Commission approved it, but the County Commission rejected the idea. County Commissioner Brian Bitner called it duplicative, noting that County Commissioner Wayne Munson’s portfolio includes government coordination. But Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz noted that the two entities still "have some areas we need to work on." A joint committee would have been a logical mechanism.

Up

It makes sense that lawmakers are looking to add transparency to school board races. House Bill 1257 and House Bill 1116 would require school board candidates to file campaign finance reports, a requirement other candidates already meet. Districts with fewer than 750 students would be exempt. School boards have faced additional pressure and scrutiny from the public recently over issues like coronavirus restrictions and critical race theory. Voters deserve to know how candidates’ campaigns are being funded. Lawmakers should advance the legislation.

Down

North Dakota's EmPower Commission has members representing the oil, gas, coal, biofuel, ethanol, utility, wind, biomass and agriculture industries. But the energy policy advisory group for the state doesn't have a solar energy representative. A bill in the Legislature would have changed that, but the Senate killed it on a 31-16 vote. That’s disappointing given that state leaders often tout North Dakota’s all-of-the-above energy strategy. The state's economy is heavily reliant on fossil fuels, but that's no reason to deny the solar industry a seat at the table to help formulate future energy policy for the state.