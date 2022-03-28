Tribune editorial: Body cameras worth the cost for local police

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The Bismarck Police Department is looking to implement a body camera system next year. It's a logical move, and a good one. Body cameras can help suspects who aren't treated appropriately, and it can also protect officers from false allegations. Deputy Police Chief Jason Stugelmeyer says use of the equipment has become “generally expected” of police departments around the country. And most other area law enforcement agencies already have the technology or are in the process of getting it. Systems demonstrated to the Bismarck Police Department carry price tags of $250,000 to $300,000 per year on a five-year contract. We think it's well worth the cost.

Down

A White House report says Native Americans still face many barriers when it comes to a basic American right -- voting. The Biden administration's report comes a year after the president issued an executive order promoting voting rights and establishing a steering committee to look at particular barriers to voting in Indigenous communities. The administration has called on Congress to pass voting rights legislation focused on Native Americans. Unfortunately, those bills are going nowhere. North Dakota has taken steps to address the issue of Native American voting rights – but only after tribes sued. A federal judge in 2020 approved an agreement between the state and tribes settling a dispute over the state’s voter identification requirements that at one point reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

Up

State officials have unveiled a new grant program making $15 million available to help address North Dakota's workforce needs. The North Dakota Regional Workforce Impact Program makes good use of federal coronavirus aid the state has received. It should boost the work of economic development organizations, cities, chambers of commerce, job development authorities and regional councils. The money is being doled out by region, based on population. The region that includes Burleigh and Morton counties is in line for more than $3 million -- the second-largest amount. Gov. Doug Burgum says workforce challenges remain the state's top barrier to economic growth. This program should be a step toward addressing that.

Down

The effort to put a term limits measure before North Dakota voters appears to be in shambles. And possibly fraught with fraud. The proposed measure would impose term limits on the governor and state lawmakers. But Secretary of State Al Jaeger has disqualified it from the ballot due to what he says are problems with petition signatures. He says some of the alleged violations might be criminal. Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix says supporters "will pursue every legal avenue for challenging this decision." This has the potential to get messy.

