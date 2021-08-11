Tribune editorial: Body cameras make sense for law officers

Mandan’s decision to apply for a grant to help purchase police body cameras should prove to be a wise one. Morton County and Lincoln officers have been using the cameras and swear by them.

The cameras provide another tool for officers and provide protection for the public and law enforcement. Lincoln Police Chief Robyn Krile said her officers have been diligent about using them. The cameras go where the officers go, unlike the cameras in squad cars. The police chief also said the cameras have been useful for training.

With police departments across the country facing increased scrutiny, it’s important that officers have a video record of their performance. It can help determine if an officer performed correctly.

Neither the Bismarck Police Department nor Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department have body cameras. Over the weekend, Bismarck police were involved in a confrontation with a man that resulted in a medical emergency and his death. There’s no indication officers didn’t behave in the appropriate manner, and they remain on duty. Body cameras might have provided more evidence that the man was acting wildly and threatening others.