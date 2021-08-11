Tribune editorial: Body cameras make sense for law officers

Mandan’s decision to apply for a grant to help purchase police body cameras should prove to be a wise one. Morton County and Lincoln officers have been using the cameras and swear by them.
The cameras provide another tool for officers and provide protection for the public and law enforcement. Lincoln Police Chief Robyn Krile said her officers have been diligent about using them. The cameras go where the officers go, unlike the cameras in squad cars. The police chief also said the cameras have been useful for training.
With police departments across the country facing increased scrutiny, it’s important that officers have a video record of their performance. It can help determine if an officer performed correctly.
Neither the Bismarck Police Department nor Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department have body cameras. Over the weekend, Bismarck police were involved in a confrontation with a man that resulted in a medical emergency and his death. There’s no indication officers didn’t behave in the appropriate manner, and they remain on duty. Body cameras might have provided more evidence that the man was acting wildly and threatening others.
Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said the department would like to have the cameras, but officials have not been able to fit them into the department’s budget. Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said that while department officials have discussed the cameras, they don’t plan to acquire them soon.
He cited the cost and the public record policies related to the cameras as concerns that need to be resolved. “Right now we feel comfortable with where we’re at with the use of the in-car cameras and the external recording capabilities,” he told the Tribune.
Lincoln and Morton both said it cost about $12,000 to get the cameras operating. Mandan is considering a $182,449 package that includes 28 body cameras, upgraded in-car cameras, accessories, set-up, training and cloud storage for a five-year subscription. The department is pursuing $36,918 in grant funding.
The Tribune editorial board believes Bismarck and Burleigh should explore funding opportunities for the cameras. The importance of the cameras will only increase. In today’s society just about everyone has a smartphone so they can shoot video, so it’s important police have their own record.
North Dakota can be in the national spotlight just as easily as any other state. The Dakota Access Pipeline protests proved that. Sometimes the tools police need aren’t weapons. Body cameras might make people pause before overreacting.
Morton, Lincoln and Mandan made the right choice in getting body cameras. Bismarck and Burleigh should do the same.