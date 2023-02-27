This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The Bismarck Police Department is joining other law enforcement agencies in the area in getting body-worn cameras. The City Commission recently approved $1.2 million for 136 body cameras, cameras in 43 police vehicles, and camera systems in the department’s interview and booking rooms. It's well worth the cost. Cameras can provide valuable information about police officers' interactions with the public. And they can also be a training tool for police. Deputy Chief Randy Ziegler said, “The officers wanted it; the public wanted it.” It's a win for both.

Down

State senators have approved proposed changes that would weaken the ability of citizens to petition for and approve ballot measures to change North Dakota's constitution. Supporters say it's a way to reduce the influence of out-of-state groups with agendas. But it smacks of lawmakers trying to lessen the power of the people overall. They tried that once before, and state residents saw through it, with nearly 62% of voters in 2020 rejecting a measure that would have given the Legislature a say in passing constitutional initiatives. The new proposal now goes to the House. If approved there, the resolution's measure would go to voters to determine in November 2024.

Up

Bismarck State College is bucking the trend. The school had a spring semester enrollment jump of more than 20% from 2022. And it's the first time in seven years that the college saw an over-the-year enrollment increase in both the fall and spring semesters. President Doug Jensen cites an increased need for a skilled workforce. The State Board of Higher Education five years ago approved BSC’s charter to become a polytechnic institution. The mission focuses on workforce development, and Jensen says the model offers career pathways and flexible education options. It appears to be paying off for the school, where nearly 4,000 students are enrolled.

Down

The North Dakota House of Representatives has advanced a bill that would provide a sales tax exemption for diapers, but killed legislation that would have also exempted feminine hygiene products. The majority of states don’t collect sales tax on those products. Supporters of adding North Dakota to the list said the products are a necessity for women, and should be treated like other tax-free health essentials. House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, rejects the notion that opposition to the bill suggests a disregard for women’s issues. He says the House receives lots of requests for sales tax exemptions, and it can’t grant them all. But supporters of the bill point out the House advanced proposed sales tax exemptions on grain bins, components needed for bioscience research, and materials used to build hospice facilities, biofuel refineries and coal processing plants.