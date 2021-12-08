Tribune editorial: Boards need to deliver on rink project

Ice rink space has been an issue in Bismarck for a number of years. Because of the limited space, there are kids practicing from early in the morning until late at night.

Scheduling ice time for hockey teams, curlers and ice skaters has become a juggling act. Some boys teams have to combine varsity and junior varsity practices, which results in 30 or more players on the ice at a time.

The Bismarck School Board approved a boys hockey team at Legacy High School starting this school year. It also approved a girls hockey team for the 2022-23 school year. So the ice will become even more crowded.

The Bismarck School Board and Bismarck Parks and Recreation District are teaming up to expand the VFW Sports Center. An ice rink will be added; one of the existing rinks will be improved; and a concession stand, locker rooms and parking will be added.

There’s no doubt the expansion is needed. The main concern the Tribune editorial board has is whether the plan will work. It’s going to be costly, and both the park board and public schools are trying to do it without a tax increase. That makes sense.

The school board is committing $3.5 million from federal coronavirus relief funds to the project. While some may question whether that’s the best use of relief funds, if it enables the boards to expand the center without a tax increase, it benefits everyone. The school board will have relief funds left for other projects.

Bismarck youth hockey boosters have promised $1 million for the project. That leaves a lot for the park district to cover.

The new rink will cost an estimated $8.8 million, of which the school district and boosters are paying about half. The new rink and expanded parking lot means the Sheila Schafer Junior Links course will have to be moved, at an expected cost of about $2 million. The clubhouse and parking lot will cost about $2.5 million. Improvements to one of the existing rinks will cost approximately $3 million.

That leaves the park district needing to cover about $11.8 million. The district plans to use about $1.4 million in general fund reserves, $6.35 million in revenue bonds and $2.75 million from grants, naming rights proceeds or other sources. The district says it can cover bond payments within its current budget. The district’s draft financial plan indicates it expects to receive $1.2 million from community groups.

This is where the park district’s plan looks a little shaky. Community groups might have good intentions, but a lingering pandemic or other economic issues could limit the ability to contribute.

Park board member Mark Zimmerman, who voted against proceeding with the plan, suggested the planning was rushed and that other sites should have been considered. He might be right on both points.

Park board members need to review the plan and see if there are ways to shore it up. The public doesn’t expect the rink expansion to result in increased taxes. That impression has been created by the school and park boards. They need to deliver on their promises.

The Bismarck community needs the additional ice rink space. The Tribune hopes the project can be completed in the expected 22 months and done so as promised.

If accomplished, all parties involved will deserve our thanks.

