Tribune editorial: Board won’t be improved by Measure 1

The Tribune editorial board doesn’t believe Measure 1 will improve the state Board of Higher Education.

The measure, placed on the ballot by the Legislature, would amend the state constitution to increase the membership of the board from eight to 15; increase members’ terms from four to six years; require the board to have at least one meeting each year with directors from each educational institution overseen by the board; exclude state officials, legislators and state employees from serving on the board; and prohibit employees of an institution under control of the board from being members of the board for two years after ending their employment.

Over the years, the board has been at the center of a number of contentious issues. It has gone through a number of chancellors -- some who have run afoul of the state’s major universities -- has had problems with open meeting violations, and has struggled to strike a balance with the Legislature and the 11 institutions it oversees.

A variety of ideas have been offered to restructure the board, including one from Gov. Doug Burgum that essentially created three boards. The 2019 Legislature settled on Measure 1.