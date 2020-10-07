Tribune editorial: Board won’t be improved by Measure 1

The Tribune editorial board doesn’t believe Measure 1 will improve the state Board of Higher Education.
The measure, placed on the ballot by the Legislature, would amend the state constitution to increase the membership of the board from eight to 15; increase members’ terms from four to six years; require the board to have at least one meeting each year with directors from each educational institution overseen by the board; exclude state officials, legislators and state employees from serving on the board; and prohibit employees of an institution under control of the board from being members of the board for two years after ending their employment.
Over the years, the board has been at the center of a number of contentious issues. It has gone through a number of chancellors -- some who have run afoul of the state’s major universities -- has had problems with open meeting violations, and has struggled to strike a balance with the Legislature and the 11 institutions it oversees.
A variety of ideas have been offered to restructure the board, including one from Gov. Doug Burgum that essentially created three boards. The 2019 Legislature settled on Measure 1.
The Tribune believes increasing the size of the board will create an unwieldy situation. Arranging meetings for 15 instead of eight members would be more difficult. Serving on the board requires a time commitment, and finding 15 members who can juggle schedules will be hard. More members will provide additional perspectives but wouldn’t make reaching agreements easier.
Increasing membership would enable the board to divvy up the work more, but everyone still will have to stay in the loop. It’s hard to see how almost doubling the board would create more efficiency.
While adding two years to the terms might provide continuity, it also could burn out some members. Four years with an option of a second term remains sensible.
The Tribune doesn’t have a problem with the prohibitions on who can serve on the board and when. Nor do we take issue with requiring at least one meeting a year with directors of each institution; that makes sense.
Serving on the board means a big commitment to research, tracking 11 institutions, attending meetings, and working with legislators and the governor. The colleges and universities have different needs, and that can result in conflicts.
The role of the chancellor has differed over the years, sometimes due to the makeup of the board. Some boards have been more willing to give up power. There have been power struggles between the chancellor and the major universities in the past. The chancellor’s role needs to be clear.
The Tribune agrees that the board can be improved, but Measure 1 isn’t the answer. Adding more board members won’t help streamline the system.
Voters should reject Measure 1.
