Tribune editorial: Board taking wise approach with mandate

There’s little doubt that many, if not most, North Dakotans dislike vaccine mandates. Still, it makes sense for the State Board of Higher Education to allow university presidents and system leaders to decide whether to comply with President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

The president’s mandate requires people who work with federal contractors and their subcontractors, as well as support staff in areas such as billing, human resources and custodial services, to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The board was told last week by two university presidents that the schools could lose tens of millions of dollars in federal contracts if not in compliance. The schools face a Dec. 8 deadline to comply, so the board approved a motion to give the universities flexibility in deciding what to do.

University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost said UND could lose from $11 million to $20 million. The school’s medical dean, Dr. Joshua Wynne, called the threat real and said the resolution was “intentionally ambiguous” to allow presidents “to be as surgical as need be ....”

The reach of Biden’s mandate remains uncertain, and that’s why the universities want flexibility to deal with it. It’s unknown when more details will be provided. There are many in the public who might argue the university system should just ignore the mandate despite the risks.

The state has played another card in the controversy with Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem joining legal action against the mandate. How long it will take the challenge to wind through the courts isn’t known, and there’s no guarantee the multistate lawsuit will be successful.

The Tribune editorial board believes the higher education board is being practical. Why take a chance of losing funds that play a key role in research? If the universities have to comply, it’s possible the “surgical” approach could reduce the pain.

Biden is doing everything within his power, or what he thinks is within his power, to stem the pandemic. Getting more Americans vaccinated is at the top of the list. Pushback to vaccine mandates and mask requirements has been intense.

It has reached the point where airline travel has been disrupted on the ground and in the air. Some passengers have become violent, attacking crew members.

Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, was barred from boarding a flight in Minot after a dispute with a Transportation Security Administration agent. Hoverson said everyone overreacted, including himself. However, passengers have the responsibility of obeying TSA regulations and instructions. They should be aware of the rules before arriving at the airport.

It’s time for people to calm down and take a civil approach to pandemic issues. The Board of Higher Education took a logical step in dealing with Biden’s mandate. It’s still possible the courts will squash the mandate. If not, the universities have options available.

COVID-19 has been testing the nation’s resolve, and we can’t allow the pandemic to continue to divide us. We need to find a middle ground like the Board of Higher Education is doing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0