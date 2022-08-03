Tribune editorial: Board needed to wait on bids for adding rink

Bismarck Park Board Commissioner Mark Zimmerman was right when he urged the board to continue discussions before approving bids for a third ice rink at the VFW Sports Center. He was outvoted, 4-1.

Zimmerman was arguing for caution because the bids were about $5 million over the initial estimate. The board on July 21 voted to approve nearly $15.8 million in base bids for the additional ice sheet. Adding the architectural and consultant fees, the total for the rink is about $16.6 million, an increase of about $5 million.

A cost estimate for moving the Sheila Schafer Junior Links course to make room for the additional rink wasn’t available. In November it was projected to cost about $2 million.

The Park District doesn’t plan to raise the mill levy in its 2023 budget to deal with the cost increase; instead it plans to continue fundraising and also rely on selling naming rights. Most of the project will be funded by bonds.

Bismarck Public Schools has donated $3.5 million to the project, and the Bismarck hockey boosters have promised $1 million.

The Park District’s initial plan called for about $1.4 million in general fund reserves, $6.35 million in revenue bonds and $2.75 million from grants, naming rights proceeds and other sources. Now that the bids have been awarded, the board will have to decide on a schedule for payments to determine the timing and the exact amount of bonds to be sold.

The board has been under pressure to increase ice rink space because of the increasing demand for use. There are practices from the morning until late into the night. It can be a burden for families to work around the rink schedules.

The demand will only increase, because Legacy High School added a boys hockey team for the 2021-22 school year and a girls hockey team for 2022-23.

So while there’s no question that more ice rink space is needed, the Tribune editorial board believes cost is an issue. An additional $5 million isn’t a slight increase that can be easily worked around. An increase in the bonds adds to the district’s debt.

Zimmerman wanted more discussion on the issue and getting the board’s partners involved in the talks. It was a reasonable request, but it was rejected.

The board may be frustrated in its efforts to add facilities for the district.

A sales tax measure for a $108 million community recreation complex proposed by the board was easily rejected by voters in 2020. The board hired Community Perceptions to conduct a public survey on what residents want and would support from the park district.

Survey results released in April 2021 showed the desire for facilities but the difficulty in getting voter support. Adding the ice rink is an effort to meet user demand.

The Tribune doesn’t believe dealing with the extra $5 million has been well thought out. While it’s true that the longer the district waits the higher the costs will become, the public needs to know how much more bonds will be used, and how much more can be expected through fundraising and naming rights.

The board could have spent a little more time crunching numbers before approving the bids. Instead, the public will have to wait to see the final financial package. It appears the board in a rush to complete a project lost track of good practices.