Tribune editorial: Bitzero plans for state not without risk

State and local officials are excited over plans by Bitzero to establish its headquarters in North Dakota and build 200 megawatts of data centers in North Dakota over the next two to three years.

Some predict cryptocurrency mining will become the next “oil boom” in the state. Bitzero CEO Akbar Shamji said the company is considering Fargo and Bismarck for its headquarters. It’s possible Bitzero will use both cities, with Bismarck hosting the operational components, and the technology and software activities based in Fargo.

The company expects a decision within three weeks or so.

It’s understandable why officials are intrigued by Bitzero’s potential in the state. With the future of oil and coal uncertain, the state is looking for economic alternatives. Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC Vice President Nathan Schneider sees Bismarck State College, the University of Mary and United Tribes Technical College providing skilled workers for the company.

He also cites Bismarck’s closeness to energy production facilities and the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation as an advantage. Fort Berthold plans to partner with Bitzero to use the excess heat created by a future data center for the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation greenhouse.

Bitzero also is working with MHA to use hydroelectric power as part of the company’s zero carbon mandate.

These are all good opportunities, but they don’t come without risk. Just like oil, cryptocurrency has had a roller coaster ride with investors. Earlier this week, the cryptocurrency market value fell below $1 trillion for the first time since January 2021.

It’s seen as the victim of the move away from risky assets as fears increase over inflation. There’s no immediate relief in sight in the markets.

Data centers generate a lot of heat, and they usually require a large amount of power and cooling equipment to function efficiently. They also tend to be noisy. Other areas in the nation have had issues with noise after the centers were established.

The Bismarck City Commission recently amended its zoning rules to allow for cryptocurrency data mining. The city will have to closely monitor any established data centers for the noise level.

There’s no guarantee North Dakotans will flock to work at data centers. Companies across North Dakota and the nation are desperately trying to find workers. Even the oil patch, a haven a few years ago for workers, can’t fill all of its jobs. The marketplace has changed since the pandemic.

This doesn’t mean Bitzero’s plans aren’t promising. The company has raised nearly $100 million in investment capital, according to Gov. Doug Burgum’s office. It plans an initial public offering on the Canadian stock exchange within two months and to be listed on the Nasdaq once it has regulatory approval.

It plans to spend $400 million to $500 million on the proposed data centers. It expects to employ 15 to 20 employees at its headquarters. Burgum has said Bitzero's announcement was just "the tip of the iceberg," with other spinoff opportunities also being discussed.

So Bitzero potentially offers a bright future in the state. But North Dakotans need to remember that it doesn’t come without risk.

