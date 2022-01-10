Tribune editorial: Bison continue to shine on national stage

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota State University's football program continues to be a source of pride for the entire state. The Bison over the weekend won their ninth FCS national title in 11 seasons with a 38-10 victory over Montana State. It was a dominating performance by NDSU -- fitting for a program that has dominated its division for more than a decade. And the fact that the Bison have done it with three different coaches shows the quality of the program. It likely will continue to shine on the national stage for years to come.

Down

Omicron has arrived, with a full head of steam. The new highly contagious variant of the coronavirus that has spread around the globe surfaced in North Dakota as 2021 was ending, and now case numbers are exploding. The silver lining is that it appears many omicron infections are causing few or no symptoms, so hospitalization numbers aren’t spiking. But the dramatic increase in cases is yet another example of why people should heed the call of medical professionals and scientists to get vaccinated, get boosters, and take commonsense precautions.

Up

Minnesota regulators have approved the transfer of a key power line permit to the incoming owner of the Coal Creek Station power plant in McLean County. It's a key step in the future of the facility, which had been slated to close this year before Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp. stepped forward to buy it. The sale is expected to close as early as May 1. That's good news for the hundreds of people who work at the plant and at the adjacent Falkirk Mine, and for the communities in the area.

Down

Two Bismarck juveniles learned the hard way that some jokes just aren't funny. They were arrested after creating a Snapchat that included a photo of a gun and text telling students not to go to a local high school. Police and school officials say it created fear, and Police Lt. Luke Gardiner put it best when he said, “A joke that causes fear no longer is a joke." Such instances are unfortunately becoming almost commonplace around the country, and Gardiner says incidents in Bismarck have led to "serious" school absences. The most recent incident is a good reminder to teenagers that social media can be a nice communication tool, but that they're responsible for what they post.

