The Bismarck Tribune is celebrating its 150th anniversary this week, with its first edition printed in 1873. The first paper carried a July 11 date, but it actually had been printed on July 6, with some copies distributed.

That’s a long time for a newspaper to be printed, yet, it’s far from the record.

The Hartford Courant in Connecticut has been printing since Oct. 29, 1764. That’s 258 years ago. New Haven printer Thomas Green first called the newspaper the Connecticut Courant and printed it at the Heart and Crown Tavern in Hartford. That’s the dream location for the stereotypical journalist in films and literature.

The Hartford paper is considered the oldest in the nation. It will be a challenge in these rapidly changing times for the Tribune to achieve such longevity. In the last 40 years the industry has been transformed by the internet. The technological advances have been so fast it’s hard to keep up.

Change, however, has been a constant in the newspaper industry, from how we set type to how presses operate. The Tribune, like many newspapers, was mostly black and white until the late 1970s to early 1980s. Then newspapers blossomed into a world of color.

Until the 1920s newspapers had the corner on the news business and advertising. First radio appeared and then television. Now newspapers, radio and TV must compete with social media.

Over the years the Tribune has adapted, sometimes at the forefront and sometimes lagging.

The Tribune Editorial Board is convinced the newspaper will continue to find answers in these rapidly changing times. The Tribune always has been committed to local news.

When Col. Clement Lounsberry founded the Tribune in 1873 it was to bring news to the young rough-and-tumble Bismarck. He campaigned for law and order and withstood the ire of those he targeted.

He wanted to cover the news, sending a reporter on Lt. Col. George A. Custer’s Black Hills expedition and later Mark Kellogg with Custer to the Little Bighorn. Kellogg didn’t come back, but his notes did, helping Lounsberry file the story on Custer’s defeat.

The Tribune is still sending reporters in pursuit of the news. They certainly have more tools than Kellogg, now with the ability to file stories, photos and video from the field.

For the last 150 years reporters have had it drilled into them that the news is local. That’s true today. So is the fact that good writing, editing and photography remain essential.

The adrenaline rush to get the story is what keeps journalists in the business. We won’t try to predict what the newspaper business will look like in 20 or 30 years, but we will wager it will feature journalists trying to get the local story for readers.