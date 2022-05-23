Tribune editorial: Bismarck timeline project will benefit community

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A small group of volunteers is doing a big service to the community -- creating a timeline of Bismarck history. It will not only cover the 150 years of the city, but also stretch back thousands of years. A subcommittee of the city's Historic Preservation Commission has been working on the project for more than a year, tapping into the expertise of some other area history buffs. It should be available to the public later this year. It's a perfect complement to this year's observance of Bismarck's sesquicentennial.

Down

An outbreak of disease in western North Dakota deer last year cut into the success of hunters during the fall season. And now it's reducing the number of licenses being offered for this year's hunt by 11% from last year. That's a big drop, especially when the state Game and Fish Department has been working in recent years to increase licenses. Last year's outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease was tied to the drought. Conditions so far this year are much better, though that could change as the summer goes along. And deer that survived last year will have stronger immunity to the disease this year. Let's hope that all helps stave off a repeat of 2021 -- when about 10% of eligible North Dakota deer hunters requested a refund of their license due to EHD.

Up

North Dakota's Health Department deserves some credit for putting together the new online Alzheimer’s and Dementia Data Dashboard. It provides both a multitude of statistics and also information on the state's plan to address the disorder. North Dakota has the fourth-highest mortality rate for Alzheimer’s disease in the country, at nearly 60 deaths per 100,000 residents. And from 2016-20, Burleigh County had the second-most Alzheimer's deaths in the state, at 337. The disease impacts numerous families, and more information is now available to help them cope. The dashboard should also boost education and awareness. It can be accessed at https://health.nd.gov/alzheimers-dementia.

Down

North Dakota farmers just can't win. Last year, it was drought. This year, it's too much precipitation. It has boosted soil moisture in the state, but farmers can't get into the fields to plant their crops. Spring seeding still lags well behind the average pace due to the wet April and May. North Dakota’s staple spring wheat crop is 17% planted, but many other major crops -- durum wheat, corn, soybeans, canola, sugar beets and potatoes -- are under 10% seeded. On the bright side, the federal Agriculture Department will soon begin doling out $6 billion in payments through a drought relief program. U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., says North Dakota producers are expected to get about $915 million through the program's first phase, with checks being disbursed beginning next month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0