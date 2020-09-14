Tribune editorial: Bismarck schools lead K-12 districts with dashboard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Bismarck Public Schools has established a dashboard to report cases of COVID-19 in the district, leading K-12 districts in the state in how it provides such information to the public. The dashboard, available through bit.ly/2BDp1Ov, reports how many students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. It also breaks down the information between elementary and secondary levels. Some people may want even more information, such as grade level, but it’s good to see Bismarck Public Schools work toward finding a balance between being transparent while also protecting privacy of students and staff. Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said the information will be updated weekly at first, with the goal of being updated daily. This information is particularly important for families to have as the district switches to having more face-to-face instruction for K-5 students.

Down