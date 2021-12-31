Tribune editorial: Bismarck’s rich history merits a party

Bismarck in its early days survived two fires that almost destroyed the city. One occurred in 1885 and the other in 1898. Since most of the structures in the capital city were wood it was difficult to stop fires.

Bismarck has endured other catastrophic events throughout its history to reach a milestone this coming year: its 150th anniversary or sesquicentennial. Bismarck has done more than survive, it has thrived, especially in the last 50 years.

The city was established on May 14, 1872, and called Edwinton in honor of Edwin Ferry Johnson of Vermont, a civil engineer who promoted the transcontinental railroad. In an early marketing ploy, the city was renamed Bismarck in 1873 after German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck. City leaders hoped the name change would help get German investment in the railroad.

The Bismarck Tribune editorial board believes the sesquicentennial merits not just a celebration, but an examination of the city’s history. Both the high points and the low points. Bismarck has a fascinating history from its rough-and-tumble beginnings to its ongoing growth.

The Bismarck Historical Society has launched an oral history project to mark the anniversary. The society plans to interview longtime families and related businesses and present the interviews in both video and paper files. The project may eventually be turned into a book. It’s an ambitious effort that should provide insight into Bismarck’s past and present.

The City Commission at its Dec. 14 meeting began the process of organizing a celebration. Mayor Steve Bakken issued a proclamation labeling 2022 a celebration of the 150th anniversary.

The commission asked Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek to organize a committee to develop plans for a celebration. It may be a late start, but there’s still time to stage educational and fun events.

Bob Wefald, a retired judge and a volunteer with the Bismarck Historical Society, asked the commission to support a project to restore stained glass windows at the Bread of Life Church at Camp Hancock in Bismarck. The Tribune agrees it would be a worthy project during the anniversary year.

Many, if not most, Bismarck residents don’t have a deep understanding of the city’s history. They remember the flood of 2011, the hail storm on June 9, 2001, and probably the blizzard in April 1997. There are a lot of people who aren’t familiar with the city’s past, and that’s nothing to feel bad about. We tend to be focused on the present.

When the 50th anniversary of statehood was observed in August 1939, a five-day celebration was held in Bismarck. There were parades, agricultural displays and folk dancing. “Wagons West,” a program described by the Tribune at the time as “a gigantic historical spectacle,” was presented. In 1972 a 10-day celebration was organized for the city’s centennial.

The Tribune isn’t suggesting a five-day bash in 2022, but Tomanek and his committee should be able to develop suitable events for people of all ages that take into consideration the ongoing pandemic.

A year after the city was established, Col. Clement A. Lounsberry arrived in 1873 to start a newspaper. That paper became The Bismarck Tribune. It survived three fires and remains one of the oldest businesses in Bismarck.

The Tribune is proud to be part of the city’s rich heritage and looks forward to celebrating.

