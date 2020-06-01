Tribune editorial: Bismarck rally shared message without violence

Up

Participants in a Bismarck rally to protest the death of George Floyd made their voices heard Saturday, but the event did not escalate to include violence or vandalism, as many other cities including Fargo have experienced. Protesters, who began and ended the event at Peace Park, were primarily peaceful as they showed solidarity with others around the country who are calling for justice following Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody. Bismarck police made no arrests, and the only issue they encountered was participants blocking traffic. Police helped keep things calm by not having a visible presence at the rally until they were needed to help control traffic. Officers did not wear riot gear and did not engage with protesters who at times grew heated and yelled obscenities at them. The event also had some positive interactions with police, including one rally participant who offered water bottles to police and an officer who gave an ice cream coupon to a child in attendance. All involved in the Bismarck rally showed that it’s possible to have a dialogue without turning to violence.