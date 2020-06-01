Tribune editorial: Bismarck rally shared message without violence

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Participants in a Bismarck rally to protest the death of George Floyd made their voices heard Saturday, but the event did not escalate to include violence or vandalism, as many other cities including Fargo have experienced. Protesters, who began and ended the event at Peace Park, were primarily peaceful as they showed solidarity with others around the country who are calling for justice following Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody. Bismarck police made no arrests, and the only issue they encountered was participants blocking traffic. Police helped keep things calm by not having a visible presence at the rally until they were needed to help control traffic. Officers did not wear riot gear and did not engage with protesters who at times grew heated and yelled obscenities at them. The event also had some positive interactions with police, including one rally participant who offered water bottles to police and an officer who gave an ice cream coupon to a child in attendance. All involved in the Bismarck rally showed that it’s possible to have a dialogue without turning to violence.
Down
The coronavirus pandemic hit a sad milestone last week, with the U.S. death toll to COVID-19 surpassing 100,000. The startling number of deaths in a short time frame is a grim reminder of how dangerous the highly infectious disease can be, particularly to those who are elderly or have underlying health conditions. The milestone came as many cities are reopening and relaxing restrictions, reinforcing the need for people to not get complacent but do their part to prevent the spread of the virus.
Up
The Memorial Day service at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery had a different look this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the ceremony still reached about 3,000 people who watched it online. Organizers made the right call to continue with the important ceremony but turn it into a virtual event. People who wanted to honor loved ones at the Veterans Cemetery were still able to do so, and those who participated in a motorcycle ride modified the event due to the pandemic.
