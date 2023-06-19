This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

An online incident map launched by the Bismarck Police Department details crime, traffic and service calls going as far back as one month. It serves two purposes. It gives the public a view of what officers are up to, which Chief Dave Draovitch says furthers his goal of transparency. It also helps the force quickly identify hot spots and decide where to dedicate resources. The map should help the department do its job better, and also bolster relations with the public. Both are worthy goals.

Down

There was a rash of vehicle thefts in Bismarck in 2022. There were 204 of them reported, according to the Police Department's annual report. That was up from 83 the previous year, and 19% above the five-year average. Chief Draovitch says personal responsibility plays a big role. He says people should be mindful that Bismarck isn't like it was 40 years ago, when you could leave your keys in your car and expect it to be there the next day. That's good advice. It's easy to leave your car running and walk away, particularly in the winter when the vehicle needs to warm up before you drive off, or if you're making a quick stop somewhere. But if the vehicle is gone when you return, you share part of the blame.

Up

The U.S. Treasury Department recently approved North Dakota’s application for $68 million to help finance the construction of 13 career academies. The funding will aid projects across the state, including the Heart River Career and Technical Education Center in Mandan and an expanded facility for the Bismarck Public Schools CTE program. The academies help prepare students for careers in trades, health care, technology and other industry sectors -- fields that are seeing a high demand for workers. The funding comes from the Treasury’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund. Gov. Doug Burgum had signed a bill earlier this year providing for a $68 million line of credit from the Bank of North Dakota for the academies. Now that short-term loan can be repaid. Other projects are in Dickinson, Watford City, Williston, Minot, Grand Forks, Fargo, Grafton, Wahpeton, Devils Lake, Jamestown and Valley City.

Down

Air quality in the Bismarck area was rated as “unhealthy” part of last week as smoke from wildfires in Canada intensified in the region. The smoke that began drifting over the state on Wednesday was part of a pattern that stretched from the Upper Midwest to Oklahoma and New York City. The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality advised residents, especially seniors, young children and those with respiratory conditions, to limit prolonged outdoor activities in smoky conditions. Canada is experiencing one of the worst wildfire seasons and officials are prepared for a long summer, according to that country's minister of environment and climate change. That means it’s likely to be a reoccurring issue in North Dakota.