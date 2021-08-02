Tribune editorial: Bismarck electric vehicle stations offer connection

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Bismarck unveiled two fast charging stations for electric vehicles last week, one at the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau and another at the Bismarck Airport. The stations -- the first of their kind in Bismarck -- can provide a vehicle a nearly full charge in about 30 minutes. Other charging stations in Bismarck are not as powerful or are compatible only with Tesla cars. Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken said the stations help the city be a connecting point across the region. A lack of charging infrastructure has caused electric vehicle owners to avoid driving through North Dakota and the region. The Bismarck charging stations were funded with money from a 2016 settlement between Volkswagen and the federal government.

Down