Tribune editorial: Bismarck commission approves sensible sign ordinance

The Bismarck City Commission approved a sign ordinance this week that strikes the right balance between the interests of businesses and the public.
Though the ordinance is comprehensive, the portion that generated the most discussion relates to portable signs.
Some have complained that portable signs can distract traffic, block drivers’ line of sight and contribute to “visual clutter.” These are the signs that can be moved from business to business and often have neon letters with a temporary advertisement.
Commissioners voted to limit portable signs to be displayed for 240 days, or about eight months, reducing from the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation of 300 days. Bismarck currently has no time limit for portable signs.
The decision aligns Bismarck’s time limit with what Mandan allows, which makes sense to avoid confusion between the two cities. It is still a generous length of time for what are generally considered to be temporary advertisements.
Portable signs will not need permits, but companies will have to keep records of signs placed within the past year that can be inspected by the city zoning administrator at any time. This is a reasonable requirement. Companies are likely keeping these records anyway, so it should not place a new administrative burden on business owners.
Some North Dakota cities’ portable sign ordinances are more restrictive and more complex. Fargo limits portable signs to 96 days per year. But they can only be displayed for 30 days at a time, with 14 days in between. Fargo also requires licenses and registration fees. That seems more complicated to enforce.
Bismarck’s ordinance, which consolidates all city sign ordinances into one chapter, was developed over about 1 ½ years with input from stakeholder groups.
The new ordinance also allows electronic signs in residential areas, something churches and schools had been requesting. The signs will require a permit and have some extra restrictions related to timing, lighting, size and effects that are allowed.
The ordinance also increases the maximum size of signs on properties for sale.
City staff also worked to make sure the ordinance complies with constitutional case law that protects free speech, avoiding references to content of signs and focusing instead on dimensions, location and length of time a sign can be displayed. This is an important consideration, particularly after disputes over murals in Mandan led to a lawsuit.
Some businesses and real estate firms had been holding off buying signs as they waited for the ordinance to be approved. The final product should serve the business community while also protecting the visual aesthetics of Bismarck.
