Tribune editorial: Bismarck commission approves sensible sign ordinance

The Bismarck City Commission approved a sign ordinance this week that strikes the right balance between the interests of businesses and the public.

Though the ordinance is comprehensive, the portion that generated the most discussion relates to portable signs.

Some have complained that portable signs can distract traffic, block drivers’ line of sight and contribute to “visual clutter.” These are the signs that can be moved from business to business and often have neon letters with a temporary advertisement.

Commissioners voted to limit portable signs to be displayed for 240 days, or about eight months, reducing from the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation of 300 days. Bismarck currently has no time limit for portable signs.

The decision aligns Bismarck’s time limit with what Mandan allows, which makes sense to avoid confusion between the two cities. It is still a generous length of time for what are generally considered to be temporary advertisements.