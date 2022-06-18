Tribune editorial: Bismarck can’t ignore hate, it needs to act

The Bismarck City Commission missed an opportunity this week when it rejected a proposed hate crimes ordinance. The proposal was defeated on a 4-1 vote.

Commissioner Nancy Guy sponsored the proposal that would have broadened existing ordinances on simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. It would not have increased existing penalties.

Guy said it would allow law enforcement to file reports to the FBI for data collection and possible federal prosecution. Fargo and Grand Forks have such hate crime ordinances.

We know Bismarck has had hate-driven crimes in the past, ranging from vandalism and graffiti to more serious violations. All races, religions, the LGBTQ community and more can be targeted. Asian Americans have been publicly attacked nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic.

Opponents made the proposed ordinance sound like it was complicated and would be divisive to the community. The Tribune editorial board believes the opposite — it was a straightforward proposal putting the community on record of not tolerating hate.

When law enforcement investigates a crime it looks for a motive. Sometimes hate for some people or group can be the reason for a crime. It’s unlikely that if the proposal had been adopted it would have added work to investigations.

Providing data to the FBI helps provide a clearer picture of issues and dangers facing the nation. The FBI has been warning of the increasing threat of domestic terrorism, usually driven by hate, in the United States.

Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, attacked the proposal as a “foolish attempt to legislate people into being moral.” However, all laws establish a code of conduct. Not everyone is going to like every law, but they know if they violate them there can be punishment. Being law-abiding doesn’t necessarily make someone moral.

Becker also decried the proposal for perpetuating victim culture and expanding identity politics. That’s a stretch. Becker is trying to turn a proposed hate crimes ordinance into a culture war issue.

The proposal simply would have provided a mechanism for law enforcement to report hate-related crimes to the FBI. The data could be useful to the Bismarck community in deciding whether hate-related problems exist and how deep they run. It could help determine a course of action.

Bismarck Commissioner Greg Zenker noted that discrimination exists, but he questioned whether the city could arrest its way out of the problem. The proposed ordinance would not have created a new category of crime.

Hating a person, a group, a lifestyle or a religion isn’t a crime. It becomes a crime when someone takes unlawful action. It's hard to conceive how the proposed ordinance would have increased the number of arrests.

Zenker is right -- discrimination and hate exist in our community. If the commission doesn’t think a hate crimes ordinance would be effective, it needs to work with the community to find ways to address the issue.

Hate won’t go away by ignoring it.

