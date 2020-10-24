Tribune editorial: Bismarck can be leader with mask mandate

Commissioner Mark Splonskowski remains strongly opposed to a mask mandate. Mayor Steve Bakken voted for the motion to move the discussion to the city commission, but previously said he doesn’t believe mandates are effective. The Tribune urges the other city commissioners, Nancy Guy, Steve Marquardt and Greg Zenker, to approve the mandate.

The Tribune editorial board also asks the Burleigh County Commission, Morton County Commission and Mandan City Commission to revisit the mandate. If Bismarck adopts a mandate it will be a positive step, but it would be more effective if both counties and cities had mandates. It will send a message that it’s urgent we mask up for the safety of everyone.

As a first step, Bismarck commissioners voted at a special meeting Thursday to require city staff to wear masks when they are in contact with other people and can’t social distance.

North Dakota has had the nation’s worst per-capita spread rate, there’s a backlog in contact tracing and deaths have hit 440 and are climbing. In April, state officials were so worried they established field hospitals. Those hospitals have been dismantled and the governor relies on begging the public to behave smartly.