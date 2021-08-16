Tribune editorial: Bipartisan vote should benefit ND

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer were among 19 Republicans in the U.S. Senate who voted for a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed 69-30. It’s one of the key pieces of President Joe Biden’s agenda. The senators said the bill will provide about $2 billion for state roads and bridges and $200 million to support clean water programs. The bill now goes to the House. It’s good to see North Dakota’s senators work in a bipartisan fashion with the administration. The infrastructure measure is long overdue, with roads and bridges across the nation in desperate need of repair.

Down

The drought doesn’t just impact people, it hurts waterfowl and other wildlife. The state Game and Fish Department’s annual mid-July survey of duck broods showed the lowest numbers in nearly three decades. The department is cautioning hunters to expect “unfamiliar” conditions this fall. It’s unfortunate, but hunters have endured swings in hunting seasons in the past. The department, with the cooperation of hunters, knows how to manage waterfowl. This may be a down year, but there’s hope for next season.

Up