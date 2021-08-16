Tribune editorial: Bipartisan vote should benefit ND

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer were among 19 Republicans in the U.S. Senate who voted for a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed 69-30. It’s one of the key pieces of President Joe Biden’s agenda. The senators said the bill will provide about $2 billion for state roads and bridges and $200 million to support clean water programs. The bill now goes to the House. It’s good to see North Dakota’s senators work in a bipartisan fashion with the administration. The infrastructure measure is long overdue, with roads and bridges across the nation in desperate need of repair.
Down
The drought doesn’t just impact people, it hurts waterfowl and other wildlife. The state Game and Fish Department’s annual mid-July survey of duck broods showed the lowest numbers in nearly three decades. The department is cautioning hunters to expect “unfamiliar” conditions this fall. It’s unfortunate, but hunters have endured swings in hunting seasons in the past. The department, with the cooperation of hunters, knows how to manage waterfowl. This may be a down year, but there’s hope for next season.
Up
The Bismarck City Commission has acted on complaints about Richardson’s ground squirrels. The rodent rascals leave holes on residents’ properties and can be an overall nuisance. The commission unanimously approved an ordinance allowing the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services to help residents deal with the rodents. The agency’s policy requires an ordinance in a city of more than 50,000 people before it can provide assistance. The quick action of the commission will be appreciated by the people, not the rodents.
Down
The number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota is on the rise, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The surge is especially alarming as schools prepare to reopen and fall activities resume. The flu season also is around the corner. It’s difficult for people to readjust to wearing masks and socially distancing, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. The state’s rate of vaccinations still remains short of the goals. North Dakotans need to practice safety protocols and get vaccinated to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Up
The McDowell Dam Recreation Area will receive some needed maintenance this month. The work includes efforts to stop bank erosion and preserve a walking trail. The project will cost $135,000, with 52% funded by a grant. McDowell has been a popular recreational spot for area residents for years. It’s provided relief for many people this summer during the excessive heat. It’s a great place for walking, biking and water activities. Portions of the walking trail will be closed for two weeks during the work, but the inconvenience will be worth it.