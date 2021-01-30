Tribune editorial: Bills unduly threaten ND voter rights

It’s often surprising and refreshing for someone who has moved to North Dakota when they go to vote for the first time in the state. There’s no voter registration; you just find your precinct and you go to vote.
You have to have lived in the precinct for 30 days and you have to provide identification. It’s that easy, but the 2021 Legislature could make it more difficult. It won’t be the first time legislators have tried to create roadblocks to voting.
This session, House Bill 1312 would limit who qualifies to vote absentee. And House Bill 1289 would increase the residency requirement. Under 1289 someone would need to live in the state for a year to qualify to vote. Presently, you must live in the precinct for 30 days to vote. House Bill 1289 increases it to 90 days in the precinct. A 90-day requirement could be especially hard on lower-income voters, college students and others who might move more often.
There’s also proposed legislation limiting how much time a person can spend voting at a polling site.
Supporters argue these bills will combat voter fraud and make the voting process more efficient. The Tribune editorial board believes both arguments are nonsense.
North Dakota has a history of making voting accessible to residents. Last year, because of the pandemic, early voting and absentee balloting were made easier. The primary was conducted through absentee voting, and the secretary of state’s office did it efficiently. Voters also could request an absentee ballot for the general election.
Voters could either mail or drop off the ballots. After the ballots were counted, there were no arrests for voter fraud. There were safeguards in place and they worked. North Dakotans have followed the law for decades when they have gone to vote.
There hasn’t been any disturbing trend of voter fraud in the state, in fact, Secretary of State Al Jaeger told the Tribune his office isn’t aware of any problems with the 2020 elections.
Unfortunately, there’s been a needless trend in the Legislature to suppress voters.
In February 2020, the state reached an agreement with two reservations and a number of people who had challenged a law requiring voters to provide identification that includes their residential street address. Many residents of reservations don’t have street addresses. Under the agreement, several other forms of identification became acceptable.
The concerns this session about voter fraud have been fueled by former President Donald Trump’s allegations of voter fraud. He’s attacked absentee voting as rife with fraud. Numerous lawsuits on his behalf were rejected and no proof of fraud was submitted. Recounts didn’t change the outcome.
North Dakota’s election results weren’t part of the challenges. The process in North Dakota, as it has in the past, was secure and fair. People voted early and in record numbers by absentee ballot. People who hadn’t voted by absentee ballot before liked the option and would like to do so in the future.
It would be foolish for the Legislature to use false claims of fraud in other states to limit how North Dakotans can vote. The pandemic allowed election officials to show how the state can efficiently and safely use early voting and absentee balloting. The bills need to be seen for what they are -- efforts to suppress future voting.
Legislators should trust the voters who put them in office. Every election, people are encouraged to vote, and now some legislators want to do the opposite.
North Dakota’s election system works, and the Legislature shouldn’t tamper with it.