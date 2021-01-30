Tribune editorial: Bills unduly threaten ND voter rights

It’s often surprising and refreshing for someone who has moved to North Dakota when they go to vote for the first time in the state. There’s no voter registration; you just find your precinct and you go to vote.

You have to have lived in the precinct for 30 days and you have to provide identification. It’s that easy, but the 2021 Legislature could make it more difficult. It won’t be the first time legislators have tried to create roadblocks to voting.

This session, House Bill 1312 would limit who qualifies to vote absentee. And House Bill 1289 would increase the residency requirement. Under 1289 someone would need to live in the state for a year to qualify to vote. Presently, you must live in the precinct for 30 days to vote. House Bill 1289 increases it to 90 days in the precinct. A 90-day requirement could be especially hard on lower-income voters, college students and others who might move more often.

There’s also proposed legislation limiting how much time a person can spend voting at a polling site.

Supporters argue these bills will combat voter fraud and make the voting process more efficient. The Tribune editorial board believes both arguments are nonsense.