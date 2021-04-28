Tribune editorial: Bills inviting legal action usually bad

Sometimes North Dakota legislators court trouble by approving legislation they know will face a legal challenge. They have done it a number of times this session, and it could be costly to taxpayers.

There are times when it makes sense to risk a lawsuit, but most times it’s a false sense of righteousness.

A Madison, Wisconsin, group has promised to challenge a law approved this session that allows school districts to display the Ten Commandments if they do so with other historical documents. Legislators were warned that if passed the bill could prompt lawsuits because it was considered unconstitutional.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation in Madison announced last week it would file a lawsuit if any North Dakota school district displays the Ten Commandments. If opponents of the law, Senate Bill 2308, are correct, the state will lose the case. The state likely would incur legal costs regardless of the outcome.

It’s an effort by legislators to impose their beliefs on everyone. Sadly, it’s unlikely to have any impact on students or staff. Posting the Ten Commandments doesn’t mean anyone will read them. There are many ways schools can instill values in students without selective use of religion.