Tribune editorial: Billings needs to put bridge plan on shelf

Billings County is considering its options for building a bridge across the Little Missouri River north of Medora after the state decided it couldn’t take over the project. The county should drop the idea for now.

The Billings County Commission abandoned a plan in July to use eminent domain to take private ranch land for the crossing. The county had planned to seize land from the Short family for the bridge and a road leading to it. The family sued over the issue.

The county was right to drop the plan to use eminent domain. The Short ranch is nestled in a remote and pristine area of the state where people camp, hike and hunt. There aren’t many locations like it left in North Dakota.

Bridge supporters want it because river crossings at Medora and near Watford City are 70 miles apart. They argue a bridge is needed for emergency vehicles. They also believe that when the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora opens it will increase interest in Roosevelt’s Elkhorn Ranch, which is in the area.

Supporters say a road and bridge will make it easier for visitors to get to the ranch. The strongest argument for the bridge relates to emergency situations. It also would benefit oil traffic, shortening the distance trucks must travel.

The Tribune editorial board isn’t convinced about the necessity of a bridge. Visitors can reach the Elkhorn Ranch -- it just takes effort. Getting to the ranch becomes part of an adventure. Carving up the land to make it easier for oil traffic doesn’t make sense.

Those who live in the area know how to get in and out. For those who love to hike and hunt, the rugged terrain and isolation is what draws them to the area.

The county commissioners hoped the state would take over the bridge project. North Dakota Department of Transportation Director Bill Panos told the commission earlier this month that the state lacks the legal authority to do so. Panos said the state has the authority to work on projects on the state highway system or where it has legislative authorization. The Billings bridge project doesn’t fit either category.

The bridge was the subject of conversations this fall when Panos met with each of the three Billings County commissioners separately.

That prompted a complaint to the state attorney general, who was asked to investigate whether the discussions violated open meeting laws. No opinion has been issued on the matter.

The Tribune editorial board believes the meeting setup at the least violated the spirit of the laws. The governor shouldn’t allow appointed officials to dance around the law. It reflects disdain for the laws and shouldn’t be tolerated.

The Billings commission continues to consider its options and hasn’t ruled out a return to eminent domain. The Tribune believes that would be the wrong approach. The county should put the bridge proposal on the shelf for now. Wait and see if the library attracts more people to the Elkhorn Ranch.

The biggest draw to the area probably will remain its beauty and isolation. Visitors aren’t looking for a motel or pool. The Tribune doesn’t believe they are looking for a road or a bridge either.

They like it the way it is now.

