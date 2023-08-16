The Tribune Editorial Board has consistently opposed Billings County taking Short family land for a bridge across the Little Missouri River, and our position hasn’t changed.

The county has been pushing, on and off, for a bridge across the river since 2006. After the completion of an Environmental Impact Study, the Short family formally opposed the bridge on its land and filed a lawsuit against the Federal Highway Administration, which conducted the study, and Billings County.

The County Commission voted to condemn part of the Short ranch in 2020, but in 2021 the commission voted to scrap the project and not use eminent domain. The Short family dropped the lawsuit after the county agreed not to use eminent domain or any take legal action.

However, after Steven Klym was elected to the three-member commission it voted 2-1 in February to again pursue the bridge using eminent domain. Klym and Lester Iverson voted for the bridge, and Dean Rodne opposed it, saying he’s against using eminent domain.

The Short family reacted by filing a lawsuit against Billings County in federal court, arguing breach of contract and the improper deployment of eminent domain.

The arguments for and against the bridge crossing the Short ranch haven’t changed over the years. The Tribune believes Billings County should look at public land for the bridge site.

Supporters of the bridge argue it’s needed to provide reliability for emergency services, commerce, recreation and public travel. Billings County Sheriff Dean Wykoff supports a bridge, but opposes the use of eminent domain.

Opposition to eminent domain has seemingly been growing across the state, as demonstrated by the opposition to Summit Carbon Solutions' planned carbon dioxide pipeline. The use of eminent domain to take private land for public use with just compensation doesn’t sit well with many.

Billings County originally offered the Short family $2,500 per acre for easements on the ranch, but on June 23 it upped the offer to $20,000 per acre. That indicates the county doesn’t understand the Short family’s position.

The land was settled in 1903 by the Short family’s ancestors. When a family has been tied to the land for 120 years it’s understandable they don’t want to see it ripped up, no matter how much money they have been offered.

Members of the Short family suspect the major driving force behind the bridge is to find a shorter route for oil traffic. The other reasons put forth may just be a smokescreen.

The Tribune’s position hasn’t changed: The county needs to find a different route where it doesn’t need to use eminent domain. While the membership of the county commission has changed, it doesn’t alter the fact the previous commission agreed to drop the pursuit of Short land and the threat of eminent domain for the family agreeing to drop its lawsuit.

The county now faces a new lawsuit. The Tribune believes the county should reverse its course and keep its word with the Short family. It’s the right thing to do.