A bill before the Legislature to weaken tenure at Bismarck State College and Dickinson State University should be rejected.

House Bill 1446, introduced by House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, is intended as a test drive of sorts. If passed by the Legislature there’s likely to be an effort down the road to expand it to include all schools in the state’s higher education system.

There’s no doubt that tenure is disliked by many people who consider it an unfair advantage for certain faculty. Tenure provides protection for faculty members making it more difficult to fire them. Lefor argues his bill would provide improved accountability at the two schools.

DSU President Steve Easton supported the bill in testimony before the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee. Easton said the bill would encourage tenured faculty who might be slacking off to improve their performance and accountability. If they don’t improve it provides a means to encourage them to do so or let them go.

Lefor and Easton were the only two speaking in support of the bill, while 43 others opposed it. The main themes of the opposition were that the bill would threaten academic freedom and undermine stability at the two institutions.

North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott told the committee that the state Board of Higher Education isn’t taking a position on the bill. That’s unfortunate; one would hope the board would support faculty members.

The Tribune editorial board understands why some people dislike tenure. They see it as a means for faculty to essentially obtain a lifetime appointment. There’s some truth to that, but there are ways under tenure to replace faculty.

At most institutions you have to earn tenure by working a number of years and doing a certain amount of research in your field of expertise. Tenure isn’t automatic and it can be denied if, for example, the research isn’t considered acceptable.

Tenure is especially important to protect faculty from outside forces. We see universities across the nation under attack for being too politically left or right. Questions have been raised over what’s being taught at some institutions.

Universities are supposed to promote the exchange of ideas, challenge positions and help students think for themselves. Some people are uneasy with this type of learning and want to restrict faculty.

Tenure protects faculty from outside forces. The committee was warned that without tenure or with a weakened version of it, North Dakota schools would have difficulty keeping faculty and recruiting new members. Without tenure, faculty see themselves as a potential target of those who might want to reshape universities.

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has named a new board for New College in Sarasota, a liberal arts university. He’s trying to eliminate programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, along with limiting tenure. He’s trying to create a college that fits his vision, not an educator’s vision.

There are plenty of private institutions that tailor the curriculum to match certain beliefs.

In public institutions, tenure provides stability for faculty and protects the exchange of ideas. The Legislature should reject House Bill 1446 and protect academic freedom.