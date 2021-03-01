Tribune editorial: Bill seeks to deter thefts of precious metals

Up

North Dakota lawmakers completed the first half of the session with few issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. Livestreaming of committee meetings has been successful, allowing more North Dakotans to participate while also keeping lawmakers and the public safe. Safety measures such as social distancing and masks appear to be working. There have been only a few cases of COVID-19 linked to the session. Lawmakers will consider this month whether to ease the rule requiring masks in the House and Senate chambers for floor sessions. Why change something that’s working?

A mother of a Bismarck Public Schools student told school board members last week that harassment of LGBTQ students is an ongoing issue the district needs to address. She described homophobic statements that have been directed at her child. The school board said it will respond at its March 8 meeting, which is the board’s policy. The district needs to take meaningful action to ensure a safe learning environment for all.

Bills that passed in the first half of the legislative session seek to expand access to addiction treatment. A bill that passed the House would provide $12 million for substance use disorder vouchers, a $4 million increase from the 2019 session. The $8 million in funding approved two years ago ran out after a year. The new legislation also provides grants to help establish outpatient treatment facilities in underserved areas of the state, including Williston. Another bill approved in the House extends the vouchers to treatment providers in bordering states for underserved areas. The Senate should support the investment.

