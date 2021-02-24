Tribune editorial: Bill paves way for option in hospice care

Hospice care is normally provided at a patient’s home, but that’s not always practical. A patient may have children at home and not want the children to have memories of a death in the home. The patient may live in an apartment that would not accommodate relatives during the period of hospice care.

The Rockstad Foundation plans a fundraising effort with the goal of $35 million, though the project could be launched after a portion is raised. The foundation plans to create an endowment for ongoing funding. Organizers have proposed a location in northeast Bismarck with 4-6 acres for the home. The goal is for groundbreaking in the spring of 2024 and for operations to begin in June 2025.

Most who use the Gaia Home are expected to be 65 years old or older. At present, that age group makes up 16% of the state’s population and is estimated to grow by 11% in the next 10 to 15 years. The average length of stay in similar homes in other states has been 11 days.

It’s an ambitious plan by the Rockstad Foundation and if successful would provide a valuable option to the community. Most people dread the thought of dying in a lonely setting. One of the horrors of the pandemic has been the inability of loved ones to be present in the last moments of life.