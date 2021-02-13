Tribune editorial: Bill OKs bias, not fairness in prep sports

It’s disappointing that House Bill 1298 so easily passed the North Dakota House, 65-26. It’s a veiled attempt to target one group and legalize discrimination.

The bill prohibits publicly funded schools and entities from permitting a person under 18 to participate on a high school boys or girls sports team other than that of their birth-assigned gender, or sponsoring an event that allowed it. The bill does allow girls to participate in school sports for boys such as football.

The bill is an obvious attempt to target transgender students. Supporters try to cloak that by arguing the bill supports Title IX, a 1972 federal law that protects people from sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal money. They also argue it guarantees fairness in girls sports.

The Tribune editorial board believes it’s a solution in search of a problem with roots in the fear of LGBTQ youth. The bill feeds the myth that boys are going to switch gender so they can dominate on a girls team. The desire to be a sports star isn’t what prompts questions about gender identity.