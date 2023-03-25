An effort to put into law parents’ rights over their children’s education goes too far. Senate Bill 2260 could hamstring educators’ lesson plans and be burdensome for them and parents.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Bob Paulson, R-Minot, states that schools and other government entities can’t infringe on “the fundamental right of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health” of a child.

The bill requires school boards to create rules for getting written parental permission before students attend “any instruction or presentation that relates to gender roles or stereotypes, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, or romantic or sexual relationship.”

The bill has passed the Senate and now is being considered by the House. It’s so general in scope that it could be a nightmare for both schools and parents.

Under the bill, parents can withdraw their children from instruction they believe harmful, including presentations on “sex, morality, or religion.” The bill provides a legal path for parents to sue schools for violating the provisions.

Part of the bill obviously targets the transgender community. It’s so wide in scope that teachers would have to get permission before using many classic books in the classroom. It would appear to apply to plays and musicals staged at schools, songs used in school choirs and discussions in physical education.

In fact, Paulson indicates he favors limited education. “My overall view of education is that it’s to teach children about reading, writing and arithmetic. That’s the foundation,” Paulson told Forum News Service.

Those three areas are important, but students need much more if they want a well-rounded education.

The rules would keep teachers busy sending out permission slips and tracking whether they are returned. Parents might find a steady stream of requests confusing and annoying. Unfortunately, there are some parents who don’t pay attention to their children’s schoolwork or are often absent from home. It could be difficult for schools to get permission slips from all parents. Then what do they do?

The bill could force teachers to dumb down their lesson plans.

Paulson’s bill is similar to others popping up across the nation. He said he wrote the bill using several sources he didn’t identify. It certainly appears to be a boilerplate bill like many being offered on a variety of topics by conservatives across the nation.

At the core of this bill is a distrust of our educational system and a fear that there’s an organized attempt to indoctrinate students. It implies educators can’t be trusted and if passed will be another factor in driving teachers from the profession.

Actually, the bill is less about protecting parental rights and more about imposing an agenda on schools’ curriculum. Reading, writing and arithmetic may be the basics of education, but students need more than the basics to succeed in life. They need to learn to be critical thinkers and use logic. Not to think a certain way, but to think for themselves.

Senate Bill 2260 undermines education and would hurt educators, students and their parents. It needs to be rejected.