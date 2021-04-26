Tribune editorial: Bill corrects inequity with oil tax sharing

Up

A bill approved by lawmakers will change how the state shares oil tax revenue with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation for wells that straddle the border of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The bill calls for MHA to receive a portion of oil production and extraction taxes for oil wells that begin off the reservation and extend across the border. The bill corrects an inequity that has existed in the tax sharing agreement. The state has already shared in revenue from wells that begin on the reservation and extend beyond the border. The new agreement is estimated to send an additional $7.15 million to MHA Nation over the next two years. The bill also provides certainty for oil companies drilling in that area. The legislation awaits the governor’s signature.

More than 18,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 16,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were in storage in North Dakota as of Thursday and waiting to be used. Demand for the vaccine started strong in the state but has leveled off. From February to March, the percentage of North Dakotans who have received one vaccine dose went from 15% to almost 30%. But in April, that rate has increased from about 42% to 46.4%. Surveys by the federal government show North Dakota has some of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy. State and local health officials should work to address the concerns of vaccine skeptics. Efforts to make the vaccine convenient such as pop-up clinics at Bismarck-Mandan Walmarts are good steps and should continue. Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Burgum’s decision to lift the COVID-19 emergency declaration at the end of the month may send a confusing message to the public about the urgency of getting vaccinated.