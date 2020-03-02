Tribune editorial: Bilingual family liaison serves important role

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
A bilingual family liaison is helping the McKenzie County School District No. 1 keep up with the growing diversity of its student population. Rocio Casanova-Wurzer began in her position in Watford City in November to translate for Spanish-speaking families and also provide support services. The district in the state’s largest oil-producing county has seen rapid growth. It has 230 English language learners representing about 12% of the student body. It’s critical that these families get the right support so students can be successful.
Down
It was disappointing to see Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler get arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and later charged with care required. She may face more serious charges. She has not been convicted, but her public statement indicates she “made a serious mistake.” She is not the first public official to make such a mistake, but the leader of the state’s K-12 public education system should be a positive role model for students. It’s important that Baesler follow through with her pledge to seek help.
Up
The North Dakota National Guard recognized the efforts of two deserving women last week. Terry Nelson, 107, and Kathleen Donahue, 96, were honored for their efforts in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. The women served in the Coast Guard Women’s Reserve, better known as the SPARs -- a contraction of the Coast Guard motto, “Semper Paratus -- Always Ready.” National Guard Brig. Gen. Jackie Huber thanked them for paving the way for women like her during a ceremony at Touchmark on West Century in Bismarck.
Down
The North Dakota University System issued a press release naming five finalists for the Bismarck State College president search but later issued a correction saying they were not finalists. The correction came after a Tribune reporter requested applications for the five, which would be public records for finalists. The search is in the public phase and the committee is now involving the campus and community in the process. What is the harm in releasing their job applications? Biographies of the top five candidates were made public, but some have incomplete work history information. The committee finally did release that it conducted initial interviews with 12 candidates, a number the committee declined to disclose previously.