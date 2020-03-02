Tribune editorial: Bilingual family liaison serves important role

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A bilingual family liaison is helping the McKenzie County School District No. 1 keep up with the growing diversity of its student population. Rocio Casanova-Wurzer began in her position in Watford City in November to translate for Spanish-speaking families and also provide support services. The district in the state’s largest oil-producing county has seen rapid growth. It has 230 English language learners representing about 12% of the student body. It’s critical that these families get the right support so students can be successful.

Down

It was disappointing to see Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler get arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and later charged with care required. She may face more serious charges. She has not been convicted, but her public statement indicates she “made a serious mistake.” She is not the first public official to make such a mistake, but the leader of the state’s K-12 public education system should be a positive role model for students. It’s important that Baesler follow through with her pledge to seek help.

Up