Tribune editorial: Big task ahead for Job Service to process claims

As record numbers of people file for unemployment, federal and state authorities are quickly stepping up to assist.

But keeping up with the demand to provide people with benefits is going to be a big task.

As of Thursday, Job Service North Dakota had received more than 32,600 unemployment claims since March 16. That is compared to 20,500 for all of 2019, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.

The oil industry has seen a lot of layoffs as the coronavirus prompted a drop in demand for crude oil worldwide. In addition, prices dropped significantly after the alliance between Russia and OPEC to hold back production broke up, prompting a price war.

Many more are out of work because Burgum ordered eating and drinking establishments and recreation and entertainment businesses to close to on-site services to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Personal care service businesses such as hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors also are ordered closed until April 20. Other businesses have voluntarily closed due to the pandemic or seen dramatic shifts in business as people stay home.