Tribune editorial: Big task ahead for Job Service to process claims

As record numbers of people file for unemployment, federal and state authorities are quickly stepping up to assist.
But keeping up with the demand to provide people with benefits is going to be a big task.
As of Thursday, Job Service North Dakota had received more than 32,600 unemployment claims since March 16. That is compared to 20,500 for all of 2019, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.
The oil industry has seen a lot of layoffs as the coronavirus prompted a drop in demand for crude oil worldwide. In addition, prices dropped significantly after the alliance between Russia and OPEC to hold back production broke up, prompting a price war.
Many more are out of work because Burgum ordered eating and drinking establishments and recreation and entertainment businesses to close to on-site services to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Personal care service businesses such as hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors also are ordered closed until April 20. Other businesses have voluntarily closed due to the pandemic or seen dramatic shifts in business as people stay home.
The state is working to boost personnel to help alleviate the pressure at Job Service. But the learning curve is going to be steep. Because North Dakota typically has low unemployment, many who work for Job Service are likely more experienced at filling job vacancies rather than assisting with unemployment claims.
"We've got a team of people (there) that in 12 days have had more than a year's worth of work come at them," Burgum said during a press conference last week.
The Job Service staff will need to get up to speed on what changes have occurred at the federal and state level in response to the coronavirus pandemic. And they’re likely to be working with people unfamiliar with the system who have never filed for unemployment before.
The task is made more difficult with Job Service offices closed and most state employees working from home, serving the public remotely. The state also had to work through some information technology issues.
North Dakota is waiving the mandatory one-week waiting period for people to receive unemployment benefits. Burgum also signed an executive order that waives the weekly work search requirement for residents who file unemployment claims.
Those are great steps and should help people pay their bills and feed their families during this uncertain time. But the sheer volume of claims is going to be challenging to address.
