Tribune editorial: BIA training facility a good step

The Department of Interior has approved a plan to conduct specialized training at Camp Grafton in North Dakota for Bureau of Indian Affairs law officers, Sen. John Hoeven announced last week. The training will be at the North Dakota National Guard facility at Devils Lake and is funded with $2.5 million. The idea was discussed during a March 2019 field hearing at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck where state and federal officials urged the BIA to provide more resources for tribal law enforcement and a local training facility to better recruit officers. The central training facility for BIA law enforcement is in New Mexico, and the Great Plains region accounts for nearly two-thirds of the BIA law enforcement vacancies, Hoeven said. Mark Fox, chairman of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, said he hopes the North Dakota training facility will help address shortages of law enforcement officers on reservations. But low pay is another roadblock to recruitment, Fox said. The training is expected to begin in the fall.