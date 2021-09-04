Tribune editorial: Beliefs about work changed by pandemic

The Labor Day holiday serves as the swan song of summer. It’s the last holiday until Thanksgiving, so Americans strive to enjoy it because they have to wait almost three months for the next break.
It became an official federal holiday in 1894 to recognize the contributions of the labor movement and workers to the United States. At the end of the 19th century the working conditions were often deplorable and it sparked a revolution of sorts.
Along with reforms for workers, the Labor Day holiday was created. It’s celebrated with parades and other events across the country, but mostly it’s a final fling with summer activities. The labor movement has lost a lot of its clout over the years, yet retains influence in certain regions of the country.
North Dakota, dominated by agriculture, didn’t see the strong push for unions that occurred in other states. Agrarian reforms, however, resulted in mainstay institutions like the Bank of North Dakota and the state Mill and Elevator. Plus, the benefits of the labor movement trickled down to the state.
Now, the holiday is mostly a time for play. A trip to the beach or lake, fishing, hiking and barbecues. Most Americans don’t pause to consider the importance of the labor movement. They want to savor a break from school or work. And that’s fine.
We enjoy our free time because that’s one of the reasons we work. Jobs are a means of improving our quality of life and we should celebrate our ability to do so. We shouldn’t forget the sacrifices workers made in the past to improve working conditions and wages. At times they had to endure violence to win concessions.
The workforce has changed dramatically during the pandemic. Many people lost their jobs and many others worked remotely from home. It altered attitudes about jobs with people reevaluating their priorities at work and at home. There are employees who prefer to work from home and employers who like how well remote workers did.
The pandemic may prove to be a driving force in reshaping how business operates. Not having a daily commute eases the burden on many. It’s a cost savings for businesses and government not to have to maintain as much office space.
Steps taken to fight COVID-19 demonstrated some beliefs about how, when and where we work are outdated. We can have an efficient staff scattered across not just a city, but a state and nation.
In the future an office picnic to celebrate the Labor Day holiday might be one of the few times a staff gets together.
Sometimes in dire circumstances there are some good outcomes. Adapting our workforce to curb the pandemic might be one of them.
Hopefully everyone can celebrate the holiday while taking the necessary steps to avoid COVID-19. It will be interesting to see a year from now how the workforce has changed.