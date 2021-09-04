Tribune editorial: Beliefs about work changed by pandemic

The Labor Day holiday serves as the swan song of summer. It’s the last holiday until Thanksgiving, so Americans strive to enjoy it because they have to wait almost three months for the next break.

It became an official federal holiday in 1894 to recognize the contributions of the labor movement and workers to the United States. At the end of the 19th century the working conditions were often deplorable and it sparked a revolution of sorts.

Along with reforms for workers, the Labor Day holiday was created. It’s celebrated with parades and other events across the country, but mostly it’s a final fling with summer activities. The labor movement has lost a lot of its clout over the years, yet retains influence in certain regions of the country.

North Dakota, dominated by agriculture, didn’t see the strong push for unions that occurred in other states. Agrarian reforms, however, resulted in mainstay institutions like the Bank of North Dakota and the state Mill and Elevator. Plus, the benefits of the labor movement trickled down to the state.

Now, the holiday is mostly a time for play. A trip to the beach or lake, fishing, hiking and barbecues. Most Americans don’t pause to consider the importance of the labor movement. They want to savor a break from school or work. And that’s fine.