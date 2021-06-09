Tribune editorial: Be smart when making summer travel plans

North Dakotans have caught the travel bug, which should be no surprise after being isolated for more than a year by the pandemic.
The Memorial Day weekend saw people returning to the skies and roads after COVID-19 restrictions were eased and vaccinations became widespread. The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission has reported an increase in passenger boardings during the last three months compared to the same time in 2020. The numbers don’t match 2019 boardings, but they indicate a willingness by the public to ﬂy again.
It’s not just people going on holiday that are boosting travel numbers. More are going on business trips. Doing the job remotely was eﬃcient and cheaper, but in-person contact can be more productive. Business travel may never return to pre-pandemic levels, but a healthy rebound can be expected.
The itch to get out hasn’t been deterred by higher gas prices or the remaining restrictions on ﬂights. Many Americans didn’t spend as much money on restaurants, movies or trips during the pandemic. They are willing to spend the extra on gas and other accommodations because of money saved.
There’s a greater appreciation for leisure activities, visits to family and friends and the freedom to move about in society. The feeling of being caged was common, especially in larger cities.
We need to act responsibly while savoring the return to normalcy. It didn’t take long for Americans to embrace the relaxed guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Tribune editorial board believes we have been too eager at times to abandon the masks and other safety protocols.
The simple steps of wearing masks, social distancing and using sanitizer were eﬀective. Not only did it help combat COVID-19, but we went through an almost ﬂu-free season. It tells us if we take preventive steps we can be healthier.
Masks are still required at airports and on ﬂights. This continues to result in ugly incidents during ﬂights where passengers have verbally and physically assaulted ﬂight attendants. There’s no excuse for such behavior. While the attendants didn’t make the rules, they are responsible for enforcing them.
Unruly behavior should be prosecuted. Either obey the rules or ﬁnd another way to reach your destination.
The pandemic isn’t over, so people need to be smart when traveling. First, get vaccinated. You protect yourself and the people around you. Secondly, remember everyone you encounter may not be vaccinated. Tightly-packed crowds should be avoided and keep a mask handy for instances when close contact can’t be avoided.
If all caution is abandoned, the nation could see a surge in COVID-19 late this summer or in the fall. There needs to be a continued emphasis on getting everyone vaccinated.
It’s great we are emerging from the cocoon of the pandemic. It will be a boost to the economy and the mental health of the nation. We must remember the lessons of the pandemic and be smart about returning to normal. We don’t want to binge on our new freedoms and get sick again.