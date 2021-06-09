Tribune editorial: Be smart when making summer travel plans

The simple steps of wearing masks, social distancing and using sanitizer were eﬀective. Not only did it help combat COVID-19, but we went through an almost ﬂu-free season. It tells us if we take preventive steps we can be healthier.

Masks are still required at airports and on ﬂights. This continues to result in ugly incidents during ﬂights where passengers have verbally and physically assaulted ﬂight attendants. There’s no excuse for such behavior. While the attendants didn’t make the rules, they are responsible for enforcing them.

Unruly behavior should be prosecuted. Either obey the rules or ﬁnd another way to reach your destination.

The pandemic isn’t over, so people need to be smart when traveling. First, get vaccinated. You protect yourself and the people around you. Secondly, remember everyone you encounter may not be vaccinated. Tightly-packed crowds should be avoided and keep a mask handy for instances when close contact can’t be avoided.

If all caution is abandoned, the nation could see a surge in COVID-19 late this summer or in the fall. There needs to be a continued emphasis on getting everyone vaccinated.

It’s great we are emerging from the cocoon of the pandemic. It will be a boost to the economy and the mental health of the nation. We must remember the lessons of the pandemic and be smart about returning to normal. We don’t want to binge on our new freedoms and get sick again.

