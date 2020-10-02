Tribune editorial: Bad behavior threatening ND reputation

It’s an exceedingly sad commentary on the state of our society. Instead of considerate and passionate debate, we lash out. It’s not caused by the pandemic; it has been festering for some time.

For years, social media has been a source of caustic remarks and personal attacks, and it has spilled over into public meetings and other events. It was evident in public meetings at the beginning of the year over the resettlement of refugees in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

We are losing our ability to control our tempers and conduct civil debates. Unfortunately, the bad example is being set at the very top. This week’s presidential debate was a mockery of how the nation’s key issues should be discussed. Name-calling has become the norm in this nation.

Gov. Doug Burgum blamed some of the bad behavior on the stress of the pandemic, then he acknowledged the role social media has played in encouraging nasty conduct. It makes one fear that "North Dakota nice" is just a false image.

It doesn’t need to be. We need to listen and debate without getting personal. If someone at a meeting next to you gets out of line, they need to be reminded how to behave. Otherwise, we will sink into chaos.