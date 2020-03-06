Tribune editorial: Attitudes about drunken driving need to change

The Baesler wine auction at a Jamestown-area Republican fundraiser days after Kirsten Baesler’s arrest was in poor taste and reflects a cavalier attitude some in our state have about drinking and driving.
North Dakota District 12 and 29 Republicans hold a Lincoln Day Dinner that traditionally features a pie and wine auction that includes bottles of wine named for guest speakers.
This year, the superintendent of public instruction was the featured speaker, and organizers prepared 11 bottles of wine with labels that read "Baesler's Bulldog Red" and "Superintendent Baesler's Honor Roll White."
Organizers should have broken tradition after Baesler was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in the days leading up to the event.
A simple solution would have been to substitute different wine labels or purchase new bottles of wine for the auction.
Instead, they proceeded with the Baesler wine auction and asked the superintendent to sign the bottles the day of the event.
The optics made it look like the Republican legislators from those districts and other participants at the dinner were making light of drinking and driving. One of the District 29 lawmakers in attendance, Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, also got a DUI conviction while in office.
Baesler, to her credit, has indicated she will plead guilty to a drunken driving charge when it is filed. She also has publicly said she will undergo treatment for "personal struggles regarding alcohol."
But repeat instances of officials getting DUIs while in office gives the public the impression that elected leaders in the state don’t take drunken driving seriously. Recently, Mercer County Sheriff Dean Danzeisen was cited for DUI after tests showed his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit for driving. He is set for trial in June.
These cases undermine the state’s Vision Zero campaign, which aims to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads to zero. The campaign emphasizes driving sober, along with using seat belts, following speed limits and other safety measures.
In 2019, 100 people died in North Dakota traffic crashes. Alcohol was involved with 42% of those fatalities, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.
North Dakota has a culture of drinking, typically ranking high nationally in binge drinking and underage drinking rates.
For the Vision Zero campaign to be successful, it requires addressing attitudes about drunken driving.