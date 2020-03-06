Tribune editorial: Attitudes about drunken driving need to change

Baesler, to her credit, has indicated she will plead guilty to a drunken driving charge when it is filed. She also has publicly said she will undergo treatment for "personal struggles regarding alcohol."

But repeat instances of officials getting DUIs while in office gives the public the impression that elected leaders in the state don’t take drunken driving seriously. Recently, Mercer County Sheriff Dean Danzeisen was cited for DUI after tests showed his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit for driving. He is set for trial in June.

These cases undermine the state’s Vision Zero campaign, which aims to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads to zero. The campaign emphasizes driving sober, along with using seat belts, following speed limits and other safety measures.

In 2019, 100 people died in North Dakota traffic crashes. Alcohol was involved with 42% of those fatalities, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

North Dakota has a culture of drinking, typically ranking high nationally in binge drinking and underage drinking rates.

For the Vision Zero campaign to be successful, it requires addressing attitudes about drunken driving.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0