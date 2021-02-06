Tribune editorial: Attack on wind not the way to promote coal

The state and the energy industry have been committed in the past to developing “all of the above” when it comes to our resources. That means oil, natural gas, coal and wind power along with research for cleaner energy.
A bill introduced by freshman Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck, goes against that philosophy. Under his legislation, House Bill 1458, the state would place a tax on wind farms that’s equal to half the national Production Tax Credit. North Dakota tax officials estimate it could generate $5 million a year in tax revenue from a new wind farm.
Under the bill, the tax would apply to wind farms that begin operating in 2021 or future years. Congress created the Production Tax Credit in 1992 and it has been extended a number of times. The subsidy from the tax credit has helped wind farms expand, but it has been controversial. The coal industry believes the tax credit gives an unfair advantage to wind power.
Nehring argues his bill will help level the playing field. Money from the tax would go into a fund that the Public Service Commission would use to provide grants to qualifying power plants.
To qualify, plants would need to meet a number of criteria such as having a 30-day supply of fuel onsite, as is the case at coal-fired facilities in the state. The Tribune questions whether this is an appropriate role for the PSC, which oversees the facilities.
A war of sorts has been simmering for some time between coal supporters and wind farm developers. Coal plants have been struggling as the nation shifts to more renewable and natural gas-fired power. There have been efforts in coal counties to slow or stop wind power development.
Great River Energy’s announcement last year that it plans to close the state’s largest coal plant, Coal Creek Station, sent ripples of fear through Coal Country. The power plants have been an economic savior for the area, and the thought of losing the jobs is scary. Efforts to find a new owner for Coal Creek Station have been unsuccessful so far.
The Tribune editorial board understands the concerns of coal supporters. The Tribune, however, doesn’t believe House Bill 1458 will solve the problems facing the coal industry. The national mood has been trending toward less fossil fuels and more renewable fuels. It doesn’t mean there won’t be a role for coal and oil, but they may no longer be dominant.
Punishing the wind power industry won’t solve the challenges facing coal plants. In fact, the energy industry and the state are working on ways to develop cleaner energy. Efforts for carbon capture are underway.
Congress has decided the Production Tax Credit has merit and endorsed expansion of wind energy. North Dakota’s efforts to undo Washington’s action seem futile. The state needs to encourage all sectors of the energy industry to work together, not find ways to pit them against each other.
Utility Shareholders of North Dakota, which includes Montana-Dakota Utilities and Otter Tail Power Co., opposes 1458. MDU and Otter Tail operate coal plants and wind farms in the state. The group supports House Bill 1412, which offers temporary tax relief to power plants, and House Bill 1452, which seeks to promote cleaner energy technologies through grants and loans.
Those bills take a more logical approach to helping power plants. The Legislature should reject House Bill 1458.