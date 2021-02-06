Tribune editorial: Attack on wind not the way to promote coal

A war of sorts has been simmering for some time between coal supporters and wind farm developers. Coal plants have been struggling as the nation shifts to more renewable and natural gas-fired power. There have been efforts in coal counties to slow or stop wind power development.

Great River Energy’s announcement last year that it plans to close the state’s largest coal plant, Coal Creek Station, sent ripples of fear through Coal Country. The power plants have been an economic savior for the area, and the thought of losing the jobs is scary. Efforts to find a new owner for Coal Creek Station have been unsuccessful so far.

The Tribune editorial board understands the concerns of coal supporters. The Tribune, however, doesn’t believe House Bill 1458 will solve the problems facing the coal industry. The national mood has been trending toward less fossil fuels and more renewable fuels. It doesn’t mean there won’t be a role for coal and oil, but they may no longer be dominant.

Punishing the wind power industry won’t solve the challenges facing coal plants. In fact, the energy industry and the state are working on ways to develop cleaner energy. Efforts for carbon capture are underway.