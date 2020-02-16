Tribune editorial: Art vandalism, threats should not be tolerated

The vandalism of a downtown Bismarck mural last week was an assault against freedom of speech and should not be tolerated.

The egging of the mural created by artist Shane Balkowitsch came a day after he canceled plans for a different mural, one picturing Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Balkowitsch had secured permission for the 7-foot mural for the exterior wall of Brick Oven Bakery at 112 N. 4th St. But he pulled the application with the city after the business owners received threats of boycotts and possible vandalism that they called “scary.”

Bismarck police on Friday said they have no suspects for the egging of Balkowitsch’s mural titled "Liberty Trudges Through Injustice" that is next to Capital Gallery. The artist estimated the cost of the mural at $1,300, according to police. It was not immediately known if it was permanently damaged. The mural is an aluminum panel with a layer of varnish.

Balkowitsch told the Tribune that it seems “poignant and telling” that the vandal smeared a mural depicting Lady Liberty.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“These are First Amendment things, freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of the arts,” Balkowitsch said.