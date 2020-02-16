Tribune editorial: Art vandalism, threats should not be tolerated

The vandalism of a downtown Bismarck mural last week was an assault against freedom of speech and should not be tolerated.
The egging of the mural created by artist Shane Balkowitsch came a day after he canceled plans for a different mural, one picturing Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.
Balkowitsch had secured permission for the 7-foot mural for the exterior wall of Brick Oven Bakery at 112 N. 4th St. But he pulled the application with the city after the business owners received threats of boycotts and possible vandalism that they called “scary.”
Bismarck police on Friday said they have no suspects for the egging of Balkowitsch’s mural titled "Liberty Trudges Through Injustice" that is next to Capital Gallery. The artist estimated the cost of the mural at $1,300, according to police. It was not immediately known if it was permanently damaged. The mural is an aluminum panel with a layer of varnish.
Balkowitsch told the Tribune that it seems “poignant and telling” that the vandal smeared a mural depicting Lady Liberty.
“These are First Amendment things, freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of the arts,” Balkowitsch said.
The incident comes at a time when many communities in North Dakota, including Bismarck and Mandan, have been encouraging public art. Many rallied behind a Mandan bar that was told to remove a mural from the exterior of the Western-themed business.
The image of Thunberg, called “Standing for Us All,” is one Balkowitsch preserved when she visited the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation last October. He said he planned the mural as a celebration of art and not as a political statement about fossil fuels.
The Thunberg mural was bound to be controversial in a state that relies on fossil fuel industries, but threatening vandalism is not the way to express opposition.
The fact that Fargo is working to find a home for the artwork that Bismarck rejected is an embarrassment for our community.
Social media threats about the artwork exposed an ugly side of our state. Intolerance in our community is becoming more obvious. We also saw it recently with the discussion about refugee resettlement in Burleigh County.
We as a community should stand up for freedom of speech and stand against intolerance.