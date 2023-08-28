This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Art can bring people together, and those involved with a huge mural on the east pier of the Grant Marsh Bridge had just that in mind when they launched the project. The artwork celebrates the area’s connection to the Missouri River. And it was unveiled during an event that featured a free meal and informal dialogue, with the goal of helping bring people in the community together. The project was conceived seven years ago, and a lot of organizations and hundreds of people worked to make it a reality. It’s a true community success.

Down

More than 2,000 newspapers in the U.S. have closed in the past 20 years, and several of them have been in North Dakota. Now, eight more weeklies have shut down with the closure of the Fordville-based Ness Press earlier this month. The century-old family business was impacted by staffing woes and a shrinking pool of local advertisers. It’s similar to what has happened to many other papers as so-called “news deserts” increase. Newspapers can be vital to binding communities together, and the loss of any is lamentable.

Up

Officials in North Dakota are increasing efforts to combat the illegal drug trade on American Indian reservations. State and federal authorities already had enforcement agreements in place involving the Spirit Lake Nation and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, and now they’ve signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation. It’s an agreement that makes sense, given that the drug problem goes beyond reservation and state borders. Authorities have worked in recent years to shut down a pipeline of narcotics from the Detroit area to the reservations. They’ve had some success, and hopefully this latest agreement will advance those achievements.

Down

It’s sad to see the announcement from Hershey’s that it plans to close the flagship Dot’s Pretzels facility in Velva. Hershey’s, which in 2021 announced plans to acquire Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels for $1.2 billion, said the Velva facility was less efficient and “not conducive to scaling,” The Forum reported. The popular snack that became the country’s fastest-growing pretzel brand originated in the Velva kitchen of Dot Henke. It’s understandable that Hershey’s would want to look for efficiencies, but part of the appeal of Dot’s Pretzels is the origin story in small-town Velva. The move will likely cause Hershey’s to lose some loyal North Dakota customers. Twenty-seven people worked at the plant, which will close at the end of October.