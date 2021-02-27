Tribune editorial: Anti-mask bill reckless, needs to fail

The House was wrong in approving House Bill 1323, and the Senate needs to reverse the action. The bill prohibits requiring the use of a face mask, shield or covering for “entry for education, employment or services.”
It’s a shortsighted measure that goes against the overwhelming advice of medical and scientific experts. The Tribune editorial board has advocated for the use of masks throughout the pandemic and supported a statewide mask mandate as the COVID-19 numbers increased.
Gov. Doug Burgum imposed a mask mandate in November as coronavirus numbers surged. He had resisted calls for a mandate for months but reversed his position after cases increased and hospitals were faced with a shortage of beds.
After the number of cases dropped in about two months, the governor lifted the mandate and eased other restrictions in place. Everything points to the mask requirement playing a major role in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The use of masks, social distancing and other safety protocols also are credited for the low number of flu cases this season.
Taking these steps has resulted in a healthier society. It may be inconvenient to wear masks, maintain social distance, use sanitizer and not shake hands or hug, but it works. These simple steps can be life-savers.
It would be foolish to abandon these protocols before the pandemic has been controlled. There are variants of the coronavirus popping up that could lead to another spike in cases. The nation still has a long way to go to get enough people vaccinated. It would be unfortunate if we became careless just as the nation was marshaling the tools to control the pandemic.
Supporters of the bill argue there’s no proof masks work and question whether government should mandate them. The Tribune believes there has been sufficient research that shows the effectiveness of masks. Medical experts have learned more about masks throughout the pandemic. Now, double-masking is recommended for providing the best protection.
Just because the recommendations have been refined over the past year doesn’t diminish the importance of wearing masks.
As for the role of government in mandating masks, the Tribune has pointed out before that there are numerous laws regulating society. We have speed limits, require licenses of all kinds and more. Businesses require customers to wear shirts and shoes, and have dress codes for employees. Food service workers have to wear gloves and hair nets.
House Bill 1323 would infringe on the ability of owners to operate their businesses.
To tell schools and colleges that they can’t require masks could open the door to spreading the coronavirus. It could result in parents removing their children from schools because they don’t believe they are safe.
Passing the bill would be reckless and dangerous. A half million people have died in the nation from the coronavirus, which should tell us that we must remain diligent. The Senate needs to kill House Bill 1323.