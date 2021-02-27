Tribune editorial: Anti-mask bill reckless, needs to fail

It would be foolish to abandon these protocols before the pandemic has been controlled. There are variants of the coronavirus popping up that could lead to another spike in cases. The nation still has a long way to go to get enough people vaccinated. It would be unfortunate if we became careless just as the nation was marshaling the tools to control the pandemic.

Supporters of the bill argue there’s no proof masks work and question whether government should mandate them. The Tribune believes there has been sufficient research that shows the effectiveness of masks. Medical experts have learned more about masks throughout the pandemic. Now, double-masking is recommended for providing the best protection.

Just because the recommendations have been refined over the past year doesn’t diminish the importance of wearing masks.

As for the role of government in mandating masks, the Tribune has pointed out before that there are numerous laws regulating society. We have speed limits, require licenses of all kinds and more. Businesses require customers to wear shirts and shoes, and have dress codes for employees. Food service workers have to wear gloves and hair nets.

House Bill 1323 would infringe on the ability of owners to operate their businesses.