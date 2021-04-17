Tribune editorial: Anti-abortion bill will harm universities

Bresciani has had a prickly relationship with the Legislature, so his opposition won’t carry much weight with legislators. Faculty, staff, the North Dakota Women’s Network and others are opposing the legislation.

The Tribune editorial board also believes the bill would do more harm than good and should be rejected.

If approved, the measure would remove a program that serves an important purpose. Teaching safe sex can help prevent unwanted pregnancies and, in turn, abortions. Bresciani is right when he argues the bill would be a blow to academic freedom. Universities rely on grants for research, and the bill sends an unwelcoming message to providers.

The bill could open the door on more restrictions for higher education. When Bismarck State College launched its original program with Saudi Arabia, there was opposition because of the Saudis' treatment of women. A solid argument can be made based on several factors that the state shouldn’t be involved in the country.

The Tribune believes the BSC-Saudi relationship is appropriate, as is the NDSU program with Planned Parenthood. People who dig deep enough can find reasons to oppose any program.