Tribune editorial: Analysis shows North Dakota elections are secure

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

If anyone still had doubts that North Dakota's elections are secure, they can put their fears to rest. The state auditor's office conducted an examination in response to voter concerns, and concluded that the state's system is "incredibly secure." There have been numerous false claims nationally of election fraud following the 2020 presidential election. It's not the case nationally, and it's not the case in North Dakota. State Auditor Josh Gallion says officials looked for any potential weaknesses in the state's election system that could be exploited by someone with nefarious intent -- and found none.

Down

The announcement by Minnesota-based Talon Metals that it plans to build a $433 million minerals processing facility in central North Dakota was hailed by Gov. Doug Burgum and Mercer County officials as great economic news. But there's a downside. The plant is to process nickel mined in northern Minnesota for use in electric vehicle batteries. But the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe opposes the proposed mine. The tribe says mining poses risks to the "environment, surrounding communities, and our band’s cultural practices.” Talon's project is getting $114 million in federal money, and it will be subject to state and federal environmental reviews and permitting. The company and U.S. Energy Department also have said there will be "consultations with tribal sovereign governments." Let's hope the company and tribe can come to an amicable agreement on how to proceed.

Up

A UPS driver from Bismarck was recently recognized for his quick actions after he came to the rescue of two people who crashed their vehicle in rural Morton County. Ken Oakes, an Army veteran with medical training, was making deliveries when he encountered a crashed car on a bridge east of Almont. Oakes provided aid to a man and woman until paramedics arrived. An emergency medical technician said Oakes was “amazingly helpful.”

Down

North Dakota student scores on a standardized test known as the “nation’s report card” declined this year, mirroring a national trend attributed to COVID-19 disruptions. Math and reading scores both dropped. State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler says state education officials expected that, but she also says it's disappointing given that face-to-face instruction wasn't stopped in North Dakota for nearly as long as it was in some other states. Baesler says the falling scores point to the need to use federal and state pandemic aid to strengthen education. She says, "This is a time to focus not just on recovery but on progress.” That's a worthy goal.