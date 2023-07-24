This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Down

The death of a police officer in the line of duty has a profound impact not just on his or her immediate colleagues, but also on a much broader “family” of law officers. The killing of Fargo Officer Jake Wallin and the wounding of Fargo Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes by a gunman who opened fire while they were responding to a traffic crash is being felt by other officers across the state. Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch says, “It affects us all. We lost a brother, and almost lost two more.” The Bismarck force has offered any help needed by the Fargo PD, and it also has programs in place to help any of its own officers who might be struggling to deal with the Fargo tragedy. Draovitch says the department also will look to learn from the incident once the investigation into what happened is concluded. In the meantime, he says, “I have a very heavy heart.”

Up

Many feared the bison industry dead two decades ago. The market got hot, a lot of ranchers got in, and an oversupply of meat outstripped demand in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The market crashed, the North American Bison Cooperative in New Rockford went bankrupt, and a lot of ranchers got out of the business. But the industry has since rebounded. What is now North American Bison LLC recently wrapped up an $8.4 million expansion project, and consumer demand is on the rise. Nearly 72,000 bison were slaughtered in the U.S. last year, triple the number 20 years ago. Rugby-area rancher Kevin Leier has stuck it out through the ups and downs. He says the industry is healthy now, on an upward trajectory, “and that’s an exciting thing to be a part of.”

Down

Rule changes for how temporary seasonal foreign workers are paid could have a major impact on North Dakota’s agriculture industry. The U.S. Department of Labor rule changes could reclassify general farm laborers as drivers, even if driving is a minor part of their job. That would increase wages from $17 an hour to $27 an hour. Unless the rule is rescinded, the change could cause some producers to alter the role of those laborers or reevaluate if they can work with foreign workers, reported North Dakota News Cooperative. The wage increase comes as North Dakota producers are depending more on foreign workers to meet workforce needs.

Up

Tribal elders gathered recently on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation to work on preserving the Lakota language. The effort was organized by Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization from the Pine Ridge Reservation. The organization is recording, transcribing and translating stories from tribal elders, reported South Dakota Searchlight. The goals of the project include preserving the stories for the elders’ families and building a foundation for Lakota learning standards.