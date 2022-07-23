Tribune editorial: All petition drives must use oversight

The Bismarck Tribune has been a strong supporter of the initiative and referral processes. They provide the public with a way to be heard at the ballot box when people feel state officials aren’t listening to them.

It’s not an easy process to get on the ballot, despite what some legislators might argue. Organizers have to gather a certain number of signatures by an established date, and the signatures must pass a review by the Secretary of State’s Office.

The process has worked fairly well over the years, with more than 500 measures put before voters from statehood in 1889 through 2020. But two recent ballot measure drives failed due to problems likely linked to a lack of oversight by organizers.

Ballot measures fall into one of four categories: constitutional measures from the Legislature, constitutional initiatives, initiated statutory measures and referrals.

Bismarck car dealer Robert McCarney became known as “the referral king” from the 1960s to the 1980s. He was involved in nine referrals, five initiated measures and one constitutional amendment. There were times legislators had to consider whether to pursue bills knowing McCarney might refer them.

This year has seen Secretary of State Al Jaeger reject petitions from two ballot measure drives. In both cases some of the signatures were gathered by paid petition workers. It’s legal to pay workers, but it’s against the law to pay workers bonuses based on production.

One of the rejected ballot initiatives would have placed term limits on the governor and legislators. Jaeger said in March that some of the signatures were “likely forged” in the presence of a notary public. He also said some workers were paid bonuses, and there were signatures from other states. Attorney General Drew Wrigley referred the matter to the Ward County state’s attorney for possible prosecution.

Petition organizers strongly deny the allegations.

The second rejected ballot effort would have required a 60% majority vote instead of a simple majority to amend the state constitution. Jaeger rejected a large number of signatures gathered by paid workers. Wrigley referred the case to Stark and Ward counties.

It’s a felony punishable by up to five years in prison to sign more than two names other than one’s own signature. It’s a misdemeanor carrying a possible one-year sentence to sign one or two names other than your own.

So the allegations are serious, and the county prosecutors will decide whether to proceed.

To get a measure on the ballot requires a lot of hard work. It was made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic, which canceled major events where large crowds would be available to petition circulators. Still, it was possible to gather signatures.

It’s essential for any petition to try to have oversight procedures. If a drive is using paid workers they need to be well-vetted. Organizers can be overwhelmed by the large number of signatures if they aren’t prepared.

If you intend to change the law, reject a law or change the constitution, you need to follow the requirements. Initiated or referral measures can be important tools, but they need to be used correctly.

If not, it can cast doubt on future initiative and referral efforts. We don’t need that kind of cloud hanging over the process.