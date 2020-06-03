Tribune editorial: All need a say in new school guidelines

“We have a lot of questions about what reentry looks like across grade levels (including early elementary) and how it will impact students and teachers,” Lori Furaus, president of BEA, said in an email to The Bismarck Tribune.

The school district needs to consult with teachers on the plan. They may have some insights and concerns not considered by administrators. Teachers are on the front lines daily and it’s only reasonable that they have worries. Schools can be breeding grounds with students bringing a variety of ailments into the classroom. It’s not uncommon to have schools nearly shut down by a flu bug.

Teachers can get ill as easily as students.

Teachers should be concerned about their safety and the safety of students. One national study found about 20% of teachers expressing doubts about returning to the classroom in the fall. That would be a blow to education, especially with an effort to create smaller classroom sizes.

Parents also need to feel comfortable about sending their children back to school. They need to feel confident in the safeguards in place to protect the school population.