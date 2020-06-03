Tribune editorial: All need a say in new school guidelines

As schools across the state open for limited activities this summer, administrators, teachers and parents need to be on the same page. That doesn’t seem to be the case in Bismarck Public Schools.
Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order last month providing “a soft opening of school facilities” for summer activities in preparation for in-school classes in the fall. Summer school started this week in Bismarck using distance learning for all grade levels. However, some small group in-person instruction could happen on a case-by-case basis for high school classes depending on the need.
Outdoor facilities can be used for high school summer conditioning programs or other athletic programs with administrative approval. Indoor athletic facilities can be used starting June 13. Reentry guidelines for school activities will apply to the athletic facilities.
The guidelines dealing with the coronavirus require groups of 15 or fewer people per area, such as a classroom, with 6 feet of space between each person. Each group will be limited to an assigned area with its own entrance and restrooms. All areas will be disinfected between use by groups. Students and staff are asked to practice good hand washing and “respiratory etiquette” and are asked to stay home if feeling ill. Masks are encouraged but not required.
The reentry plan was developed by administration and that has prompted concerns by the Bismarck Education Association, which represents 800 educators in the school district.
“We have a lot of questions about what reentry looks like across grade levels (including early elementary) and how it will impact students and teachers,” Lori Furaus, president of BEA, said in an email to The Bismarck Tribune.
The school district needs to consult with teachers on the plan. They may have some insights and concerns not considered by administrators. Teachers are on the front lines daily and it’s only reasonable that they have worries. Schools can be breeding grounds with students bringing a variety of ailments into the classroom. It’s not uncommon to have schools nearly shut down by a flu bug.
Teachers can get ill as easily as students.
Teachers should be concerned about their safety and the safety of students. One national study found about 20% of teachers expressing doubts about returning to the classroom in the fall. That would be a blow to education, especially with an effort to create smaller classroom sizes.
Parents also need to feel comfortable about sending their children back to school. They need to feel confident in the safeguards in place to protect the school population.
All parties involved need a say in the new normal of how schools operate. It’s going to be a big test getting students to follow social distancing guidelines. That’s not how they were raised. Most kids are growing up being taught to socialize and be vocal.
Just about everyone wants to get back to school. Distance learning works, but most students and teachers will admit to missing the one-on-one contact and the ability to interact in person.
Establishing guidelines remains a priority along with the need to follow them. The importance of following the guidelines needs to be stressed. It’s going to be a challenge that can only be met by working together.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!